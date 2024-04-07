Ukrainian War | President Stubb to CNN: I am calling on the US Congress to approve an aid package for Ukraine

National politics should not play with the lives of Ukrainians, President Alexander Stubb said.

7.4. 23:46 | Updated 0:15

President Alexander Stubb appealed the US news channel In an interview with CNN to the US Congress to approve a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine. The aid package has been stuck in the US Congress for months.

According to Stubb, the urgent approval of the aid package is necessary, because now the Ukrainians are paying for the delay with their lives. Stubb said that national politics should not play with the lives of Ukrainians.

President Stubb and the Speaker of the Parliament Jussi Halla-aho (ps) visited Ukraine last Wednesday. Stubb said he told the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyithat Ukraine will win the war.

“He looked at me and said they don't seem to have any other options. I think that's the mood Ukrainians have now,” Stubb said.

A CNN reporter asked Stubb if now is the time to start talking with Russia to find some sort of solution. According to Stubb, the cold truth is that in this case, peace will only be achieved on the battlefield. According to Stubb, the only thing Russian President Vladimir Putin understands is power.

“This war is in many ways too big for him (Putin) to lose. I have sometimes wondered if peace is impossible from his point of view.”

The aid package, which has been stuck in the US Congress for almost half a year, divides Democrats and Republicans. The controversy focuses on US domestic politics, as Republicans would like to tie the approval of the package to US immigration policy, its tightening and financing. There has been a discussion on the matter and proposals have been made, but the Congress has not found a common vision on the whole.