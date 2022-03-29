They continue to make themselves heard in the automotive world on the effects of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. There is certainly one of the car manufacturers most affected by the war Porsche, again forced to stop production due to a shortage of components. In particular, cabling, which Porsche gets its supplies from Ukraine: and thus, the Leipzig and Zuffenhausen plants, both in Germany, witnessed a shifts reductionalready this week, and it cannot be excluded that the situation may continue to next week.

Speaking to Autonews, a Porsche spokesperson confirmed that the company will continue to evaluate the evolution of the situation in the coming days and weeks. Which models will be affected by the cut in some production shifts? Definitely the realization of the all-electric sedan Taycan in Zuffenhausen and that of Macan and Panamera in Leipzig it will be affected by the cancellation of the individual shifts, while that of the sports 911 and 718 in Zuffenhausen should proceed regularly. It is not the first time that Porsche must take such measures this month to react to the consequences of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine: the company has already temporarily stopped production of Taycan and Macan for several days due to the shortage of supplies. And the future doesn’t bode well.