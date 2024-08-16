Ukrainian War | Politico: White House May Give Ukraine Missiles That Would Be Significantly Useful In Warfare

Ukrainian war|Ukraine’s ground attack on Russia’s side might bring it more weapons. On the other hand, the Biden administration is seeking prudence to avoid the risks of escalation.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. US President Joe Biden’s administration is considering sending longer-range AGM-158 JASSM cruise missiles to Ukraine. The missiles could give Ukraine an option few countries have, according to Politico: It could launch a cruise missile from a US-made fourth-generation fighter jet more than 200 miles away. The final decision on sending the missiles has not been made, but according to a source working in the Biden administration, the details of the matter are being worked out.

President Joe Biden the administration is open to the idea of ​​sending longer-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, reports a US online magazine Politico.

The missiles could give the F-16 fighters that arrived in Ukraine in the summer more effective strike capability, as they can be launched from aircraft.

According to Politico, the White House’s willingness to deploy AGM-158 JASSM missiles is a result of Ukraine’s surprising successes in a ground attack on the Russian side of the border, which has forced the President Vladimir Putin to move his forces to Kursk.

The final decision on sending the missiles has not been made, but according to a source working in the Biden administration interviewed by Politico, the complex details related to the issue are currently being worked out.

These include, for example, technological issues and ensuring that Ukrainian planes can launch missiles weighing more than a thousand kilograms, with warheads weighing around 450 kilograms.

The Defense Department, the Pentagon, did not comment to Politico on whether it had approved the deployment of the missiles.

Missiles sending is being considered in a situation where there are questions about the future of US support to Ukraine. Biden’s presidency is coming to an end, and if the former president Donald Trump wins the presidential elections in the fall, the continuation of the arms aid is uncertain.

Some members of the US Congress and Biden’s political opponents have criticized the president’s administration for being too slow in sending Ukraine the equipment needed to win the war.

However, Ukraine has already been equipped with F-16 fighters, among other things, with Abrams tanks, cruise missiles and Patriot anti-aircraft systems.

According to Politico, if Ukraine were to acquire the JASSM missiles, it would achieve a capability found only in the air forces of few other countries: it would be able to launch a cruise missile from a US-made fourth-generation fighter more than 320 kilometers away.

The US has used JASSM missiles sparingly in hostilities and distributed them to only a few partners.

Ukraine has long been frustrated by restrictions on weapons imported from the United States. Kiev has repeatedly requested that it have freer hands to strike deeper into enemy targets within Russia’s borders.

Parliamentarians and the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky advisers have also pressed the Biden administration to send JASSM missiles to Ukraine.

JASSM missiles could be of significant benefit to Ukraine. Now Ukraine is not believed to dare to fly F-16 fighters very close to the Russian border, as they could be shot down. The longer range of the missiles would therefore open up new opportunities for Ukraine to carry out attacks.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent, a spokesman for the US National Security Council John Kirby said in a recent interview that the country plans to announce new arms aid packages “within the coming weeks”.

On Thursday, a source close to Zelensky told a Ukrainian newspaper that discussions between the Zelenskyi and Biden administrations about sending long-range missiles are at an “advanced stage.”

On the other hand, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC notes in his analysis that Ukraine’s progress inside Russia’s borders can also cause gray hairs for the Biden administration.

The concern is whether Russia thinks the United States has crossed the “red line” and whether it believes the West will become involved in the war in Ukraine if Ukraine is given a freer hand to use Western weapons.

Ukrainian MP Marija Mezentseva said in an interview with Sky News, the attack on Kursk should send a clear message to NATO countries that Ukraine needs longer-range weapons.