Sunday, March 24, 2024
Ukrainian War | Polish Armed Forces: Russian cruise missile violated Polish airspace

March 24, 2024
Also at the end of last year, a Russian missile flew in Polish airspace.

Polish according to the armed forces, Russia has violated Polish airspace. The cruise missile flew over Poland for almost 40 seconds, the country's armed forces said on social media.

According to the message, the missile flew through Polish airspace over the village of Oserdow in eastern Poland in the province of Lublin. All this time, the Polish Armed Forces said they were monitoring the missile with military radar.

NATO country Poland has increased air surveillance during Russia's more than two-year war of aggression in Ukraine and remained on constant alert, the military said in a statement.

Also at the end of last year, a Russian missile flew in Polish airspace. The Armed Forces said at the time that the missile flew into Polish airspace, after which it turned back into Ukrainian airspace.

