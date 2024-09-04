Ukrainian War | Pictures and graphics show the traces of the Russian attack in Pultava

Helsingin sanomat compiled pictures and graphics of the missile attack on Pultavaa on Tuesday.

A video circulating on social media shows traces of an attack in Pultava on September 3.

Russia hit the Ukrainian military communications institute in Pultava with Iskander missiles on Tuesday. 53 Ukrainians have been confirmed dead in the attack. There are almost 300 injured.

The institute’s main building was badly damaged in the attack. The missiles especially damaged the south wing of the building. President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on Tuesday that the attacks also targeted a local hospital, but no confirmation of the claim has been received.

Paramedics wait outside the institute the night after the attack.

Bolt is located 120 kilometers from the Russian border. The attack has provoked strong reactions on Ukrainian social media.

In addition to Russia, many Ukrainians have criticized their own administration for the attack. The concentration of hundreds of soldiers in one building within the range of Russian missiles has drawn particular criticism.

The 179th relay corps training center operated on the territory of the institute.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told on Tuesday in the Telegram messaging service, that the time between the air alert that warned of the attack and the missile strike was so short that the victims were still on their way to the bomb shelters when the attack happened.

Clearing up the damage from the attack will continue on Wednesday.

The Institute of Military Communications is located in the northeastern part of the city

Military Communications Institute area.

Damage caused to the area by the missile.