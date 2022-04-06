The Russian forces withdrew completely from the areas of Kiev and Chernihiv to “reconsolidate in Belarus and Russia”. This is the assessment of the Pentagon, expressed by a senior official during a briefing who also stresses that Russia has not yet been able to “occupy” Mariupol despite having completely isolated the southern city. Furthermore, it is estimated that since the invasion on 24 February, the Russians have launched over 1,450 missiles at targets in Ukraine.

“If we don’t help Ukraine win the war, the EU and all countries that believe in democracy fail“declared the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsolaguest of ‘Porta a Porta’.

Those in Bucha and Irpin were “shocking scenes, but even in Kiev I saw an empty city”, underlined Metsola, who in recent days visited the Ukrainian capital. Defining the war as “useless and brutal”, the president of the European Parliament spoke of the meeting she had with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“He is a man with great spirit, courage and resilience – he said – in the almost 45-minute meeting he proved to be a leader who will never stop defending his people. He asked me for urgent financial and military assistance and this before see pictures of Bucha and Irpin “.