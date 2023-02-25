War Russia Ukraine, no prospect of peace in the short or medium term

The war in Ukraine has entered its second year with the tragic weight of death and destruction, with no prospect of peace in the short or medium term. There is a risk that the conflict will escalate and worsen due to Russian threats of the use of tactical atomic bombs. The toll, already very heavy with 500,000 dead, wounded and missing and the destruction of a nation which is less than 2000 km from Italy and a two and a half hour flight away, raises alarming questions about the future of Europe and the world.

War Russia Ukraine, it is illusory to think that Putin will stop there

The feeling is that of having entered a black hole, with the risk of a general catastrophe, in any case of an epochal turning point where nothing will be as before. All wars end sooner or later. But it is false to say that there will be neither losers nor winners.

And it is illusory to think that Putin stops here, holding a handful of dry leaves. If Putin is not stopped, the claws of the bear, the totem with which the Russian people have always identified, will extend to the West, up to restore the borders of the USSR after WWII and beyond. It’s not fantasy politics. This is exactly what the head of the National Liberation Movement (Nod) Sergey said next to Putin on 22 February at the Moscow stadium on Nationalist Day: “We will return to the borders of 1945 through the annexation of all the former Soviet republics, none excluded, the restoration of Russian sovereignty, liberation from any kind of colonial dependence on the US, by any method”. This is also what “Putin’s Rasputin” said over and over again, the philosopher and ideologist Aleksandr Dugin considered the de facto author of the strategy of the Russian rais, with the aggression against Ukraine as the first stage in the context of the “Great War of the continents” in which Russia is seen as “an eternal Rome” in the fight against the individualism and materialistic West “eternal Carthage”. “We are the third Rome and we will destroy Carthage”.

War Russia Ukraine, Putin’s goal

The goal is to create a super power through the integration of the former Soviet republics into a Eurasian union. Political fiction? Also hearing Putin’s last speech the other day at the Lushniki stadium in Moscow for the “defender of the fatherland day” with threats that are not at all veiled to the West and looking at what has been happening in Ukraine for a year, it does not seem that Russia can retire today as if nothing had happened.

For Putin, it was Ukraine that unleashed the war as if it weren’t the Russian army with 500,000 men, missiles and tanks, attempting to occupy it. For Putin, the fault lies with the West which supports “Nazi” Ukraine which is a piece of Russia by not considering the UN charter according to which Ukraine (all of it, including Crimea) is an independent country. On the political level, in the last few hours, in addition to Zelensky’s significant meetings in Kiev with Biden and Meloni, there have been four important events: the arrests in Moscow and St. Petersburg of people who protested against the war by placing flowers on the graves of Ukrainian writers ( over 20,000 people arrested and at least 5,000 people arrested in one year); the agreement on the tenth package of EU sanctions against Russia (“The most energetic and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war. We will continue to support Ukraine as long as necessary”, the president’s comment Swedish EU biannual Ulf Kristersson); the rejection by the West of the Chinese peace plan (“Beijing’s is not a peace plan, it is a document of intentions” said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell); the approval, two days ago, of the UN resolution for the “immediate withdrawal” of Russia from Ukraine: not a bureaucratic fact, but a significant political act.

The United Nations General Assembly has called for the “immediate, complete and unconditional” withdrawal of all Russian forces, calling for a “just and lasting peace in line with the United Nations Charter”. The resolution received 141 votes in favor, seven against (Russia, Syria, Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Nicaragua, Mali) and 32 countries abstained, including China, India, Cuba, Pakistan, Angola, Ethiopia, Algeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Iran, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In a nutshell, the vast majority of the world expressed itself clearly: “Russia go home!”. Putin raises his voice but Russia is struggling along suffering the effects of the economic sanctions of the West. But this also applies to European countries, first and foremost Italy, in second place in Europe and fourth in the world among Russia’s trading partners and the volumes of trade between the two nations, well above 60 billion dollars, are today collapsed with heavy damage to our economy, especially for the agro-food sector, shipbuilding, the fashion and furniture industry, the car and tourism industry, the “Major works”.

War Russia Ukraine, Putin’s speech in which he names Italy

In his last speech, Putin never mentioned Europe, considering it a piece of the USA. But he mentioned Italy, recalling the Russian envoys in the Covid period (basically, only spies) effectively threatening the Belpaese where he knows he has leading politicians and entrepreneurs “friends”. Here we are. What to do? He smacks of science fiction to think of a dethronement of Putin through a “Palace Revolution” by replacing him with a pro-Western leadership. At the moment there is no glimmer of peace. The “Special Operation” failed in its goal of occupying Ukraine in a matter of days. Russia has demonstrated the inadequacy of its military strength by underestimating the resistance of the Ukrainians in defense of its independence and freedom and, above all, the ability of the West to build a wall, all together and on all fronts, for the alt Putin. Only if cornered on the military and economic level, if politically isolated from the world that matters, will Putin sit at the peace table.

