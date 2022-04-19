There is no humanitarian corridor planned for today from the besieged cities of Ukraine. This was stated by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk on Telegram. It is the third consecutive day that the Ukrainian and Russian authorities have failed to agree on humanitarian corridors. “Today, April 19, unfortunately there will be no humanitarian corridors”, wrote Vereshchuk, underlining that “intense bombing continues on the Donbass”. In particular, “regarding Mariupol, the Russians refused to authorize a corridor for civilians in the direction of Berdyansk”. The deputy premier assured that “difficult negotiations continue to open humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions”.

However, two trains were made available by the Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) to evacuate civilians from Donetsk and Luhansk, in the Donbass. ” Watch out for the station and go to the shelters at the first alarm. Take care of your families and send them to safety by rail! ” Explain the Ukrainian railways.

And they would be more than seven thousand alleged war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine and which the Kiev authorities are investigating. This was announced by the prosecutor’s office of Ukraine talking about 7,280 alleged war crimes. The report released this morning also confirmed the killing of 205 children since the beginning of the Russian military aggression last February 24, while the wounded rose to 367. The highest number of victims is directed in the Donetsk, Kiev and Kharkiv.

“Following the bombing of the Russian armed forces, 1,141 educational institutions were damaged, 99 of which were completely destroyed”, reads a note from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor who states that “these figures are not definitive”.