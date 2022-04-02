Ukrainian war, Italy finds itself unprepared for gas: is coal back?

Italy and Europe are preparing to do without Russian gas. But they are preparing, at least Italy, to do without even the much-mentioned energy transition. Many underline the lack of focus on renewables and the return of the green light to coal to remedy the foreseeable shortage of energy resources in the coming months. Environmentalists complain. “It is surprising that, despite the public declarations following the international energy crisis, the fundamental role of the development of renewable sources to overcome the crisis is not emphasized and instead the future energy scenarios of the island are centered on the diffusion of methane”, says Vincenzo Tiana , energy manager of Legambiente.

In addition to the attempts at diversification, recounted here by business Italians, there are also other measures in Draghi’s plan. Repubblica writes: “Another 5 billion would be guaranteed with a measure that is certainly not popular: to increase the energy production of the six coal plants still in operation (but destined to close by 2025). The operators have already been contacted, but the measure will be adopted only in the event of a lack of gas “.

Not only that, according to Repubblica, “the report of the technicians also suggests measures of lesser scope but which all together guarantee another 5 billion cubic meters. From the reduction of one degree of heating, we reach 2 billion savings. for a few hours a day of supplies to energy-intensive industries both by reducing energy consumption for public lighting and by increasing national production “.

Gas and energy, many sensational slowdowns on renewables. It takes 5 years to open plants

The slowdowns on renewables are also in the sights of many. As reported by Corriere della Sera, in recent years there has been a strong stop “due in part to the reduction of incentives but above all to bureaucracy. The pace of the authorization process means that only 9% of the photovoltaic system projects presented have received the green light. The Photovoltaic Alliance, which represents the main operators involved in the development of solutions for solar energy, estimates that there are 35 billion blocked investments and 40 GW of photovoltaic energy awaiting the green light ” .

As Corriere della Sera explains, “the authorization procedures for the plants last on average between 4 and 5 years. A timeframe that prevents Italy from reaching the target of 60 GW of production from renewables, indicated by the Integrated National Plan for energy and climate (Pniec) for 2030. Businesses in the sector are asking the government to unblock this stalemate “. Now, as always, Italy is forced to move in an emergency.

