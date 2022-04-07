THE G7 member countries have announced new economic sanctions against Russia, including a ban on all new investments in key sectors in response to the “further escalation of the war” in Ukraine. A note states that “new investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including energy, are prohibited”.

Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union have also announced “additional sanctions against the Russian defense sector” and against the “elites” who support Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. .

In Brussels, according to what is known, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU Member States reached the political agreement on fifth package of sanctions against Moscow. Now we need the formal go-ahead from the capitals, which will arrive by written procedure for tomorrow morning at 10.