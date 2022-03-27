Ukrainian war, Biden ready to open a new military base in Eastern Europe

The United States prepares a new permanent military base in Eastern Europe. Very authoritative sources, personally involved in Western strategic planning, confirm to Repubblica that the US administration is considering the construction of a new permanent base in Eastern Europe. The final decision could be taken at the NATO summit scheduled for June in Madrid, writes the daily directed by Maurizio Molinari.

“The presence of American forces in Europe has risen to over 100,000 men”. It is explained that “the Pentagon has not yet determined whether this level will become permanent, but has come to the conclusion that the posture in Eastern Europe must be updated, however the conflict ends now in stalemate. So consider the creation of a base in the region, which serves at the same time as a warning, deterrence, and a point from which to arrive quickly on possible theaters of war, if after Kiev Moscow decides to threaten some NATO countries “.

Ukrainian war, Italy will produce new US F-35s

Among the candidates are Poland and Romania with Constanta. But in the meantime, Italy is also part of the stars and stripes military strategy. In particular, it is in Italy that the new F-35 stars and stripes will be produced. As Il Fatto Quotidiano explains, “Italy will increase the production of F-35 fighter-bombers, the controversial war aircraft with the most advanced technology in the world, designed by the American Lockheed Martin. The Cameri (Novara) factory will also produce the F-35s bought from other European countries, such as Switzerland and, probably, Finland, Germany, Belgium and Poland. So far only a part of the planes destined for our armed forces and the OLAN have left the assembly lines – from and wings also for some of the fighters that are manufactured by Lockheed in its main plant, in Fort Worth, Texas “.

Read also:

Silvio Berlusconi dad for the sixth time at 86

“War, Putin does not stop with Biden: Pope Francis, if you are there, beat a beat

Ukraine, Moscow pulls out e-mails: Biden’s son financed biolabs

More than one in three Italians is with Putin. Almost half: stop weapons in Zelensky

Ukrainian war, Russian embassy in Italy relaunches Pagnoncelli-La7 polls

M5s, Conte: “With his broad vote, my leadership opposes spending on weapons”

Tim, the CVC fund on the attack: it wants 49% of Olivetti, Noovle and Telsy

Crozza: Draghi excited by Zelensky’s speech “Ukrainian friends if Europe doesn’t let you in, we’ll go out”. VIDEO

Iren and CEB, 80 million euros for district heating in Turin

Easter Vineyards and Cellars closes 2021 with a turnover of 63 million euros