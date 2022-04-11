War Russia-Ukraine: the coupon payment should have been made by March 14, with a ten-day grace period

Other grain coming for the Russian president Vladimir Putin: le Russian state railways, Russian Railwayswere declared in defaultafter failing to pay interest on a green bond in Swiss francs last month. To write it is the international press agency Bloomberg, explaining that the coupon payment should have been made by March 14.

The grace period would have been only about ten daysi, according to the UK Credit Derivatives Determinations Committee, a body that regulates the international terms for managing credit on derivatives.

Failure to pay would be a consequence of the international sanctions inflicted on Russia for the conflict in Ukraine, as the railways allegedly attempted payment, but were blocked by “compliance obligations within the banking network”.

About sanctions and defaultsthe Minister of Finance Anton Silouanov in an interview released today he stated that the Russia ha will initiate legal proceedings if it is declared in default by the West. The announcement comes after the country was placed in “selective” default by S&P Global Ratings for the foreign currency rating.

“We will go to court, because we have taken all necessary measures to ensure that investors receive their payments”, the minister replied to the newspaper. Izvestia. “We will present our invoices to the court confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in rubles. It will not be an easy process. We will have to demonstrate our position very actively, despite all the difficulties” he added without specifying to which legal body Russia would turn.

“There Russia tried in good faith to repay external creditors by transferring the corresponding amounts in foreign currency to pay our debt. However, the deliberate policy of Western countries is to artificially create a default by all means “, said the minister.

“If one is conducted economic and financial warfare against our country, we are obliged to react by fulfilling all our obligations“, he added. The minister indicated that Russia’s external debt represents 4,500 to 4,700 billion rubles (about 52 billion euros at the current rate), or 20% of the total public debt. Meanwhile, the Russian government, according to what reported by the Tass agency, will increase the reserve fund for unexpected expenses by 273.4 billion rubles, or 3.4 billion dollars, to ensure economic stability given the sanctions imposed on the country.

