Ukraine: 5 missiles launched, one caused massacre in Dnipro

The Ukrainian Air Force Command reported that Russia used five Tu-22М3 supersonic long-range bombers to launch five Kh-22 missiles at Ukraine yesterday. They were launched from the Kursk region of Russia and the Sea of ​​u200bu200bAzov. One of those missiles hit a skyscraper in the city of Dnipro, killing 14 and wounding 73, reports The Kyiv Independent. According to the Ukrainian military, the radar detected the approximate launch site, altitude and flight speed. “There is no doubt that it was a Kh-22 missile,” the air force command said, adding that Ukraine does not have “the firepower capable of shooting down this type of missile.”

Rescue teams are searching for 26 people in the rubble of a residential building in Dnipro which collapsed on Saturday from the impact of a Russian missile, which killed 12 people and injured 73, including 14 children, according to local media. The military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko announced on Telegram that the fate of 26 people is not known, while the city council of Dnipro specified in a statement that “there are people under the rubble who are trying to contact or write SMS”. The city council also reported that “73 people were injured, including 14 children” and that “almost all the injured are now in hospitals”, as published by Ukrinform. Late Saturday evening, Ukrainian authorities raised the death toll from a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro to 12.

