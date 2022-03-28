Vitali Klitschko, in video link with the City Council of Florence, explains: “In the last few days, about 70 tons of corpses have been transferred”

“In the last days of the war between Russia and Ukraine, about 70 tons of corpses were transferred. I have always wondered why the count is on corpses and not on dead people, the answer has been very crude: because the corpses are not whole but pieces of human flesh, for this reason today we do not count the number but the weight of the corpses“This was stated by the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, in a video link with the City Council of Florence.

“The city of Mariupol where a million people lived no longer exists – said Klitschko – Its mayor told me that over 80% of the buildings in the city were destroyed. In the city of Kharkiv 1,100 buildings were destroyed, Chernihiv it’s destination destroyed. Irpin, Hostomel and Borodjanka have been completely razed to the ground “.