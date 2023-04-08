Ukrainian War | “Maybe I won’t make it to red carpets anymore, but at least I’m free” – Russian filmmakers have fled the country

Russian since the invasion of Ukraine, many educated Russians have fled the country. One group among emigrants are Actors and directors, who are gradually building a new life – both personal and professional life.

Many of them are happy just to have been able to go.

“Maybe I won’t be able to go to red carpets anymore, but at least I’m free,” he says Maria Shalayeva”, 42-year-old actor and director.

Shalaeva was briefly detained during the anti-war protests in Moscow. He tells the news agency AFP that he left his home country with two children and three suitcases.

Now Shalayeva is in Paris, where she is worried about her job prospects. However, he does not want to talk widely about his own problems.

“They are nothing compared to the suffering of Ukrainians.”

At the end of March, Shalaeva’s short film participated in the Russian film event in Paris, where films made just before the war in Ukraine were shown.

Yet a couple of years ago, a film sharply criticizing the Stalin era Kapitan Volkonogov bezhal (Captain Volkogonov has escaped) received funding from the Russian state.

The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2021. At that time, its directors Alexei Tshupov and Natalia Merkulova told AFP they were confident they could continue working in Russia. Now both are in exile in Azerbaijan.

Film producer, born in France Charles-Evrard Tchekhoff estimates that it would not have any financing opportunities in today’s Russia.

An Oscar-winning director has also ended up in exile Andrei Zvyagintsev, who now lives in Paris. Two promising young directors, Kira Kovalenko and Kantemir Balagovhave settled in Los Angeles.

Balagov’s plans for the shooting location of his next film have completely changed. He had thought of setting his film in Kabardino-Balkaria in the North Caucasus, where he himself comes from. Now the film is planned to be made in the state of New Jersey in the USA, where there is a moderately sized minority of Russian background.

Supervisor Kirill Serebrennikov on the other hand, plans to make his next film project in Latvia instead of Russia. The famous theater and film director came under the teeth of the authorities even before the Russian attack on Ukraine. He currently lives in Berlin.

“Throughout history, Russian culture has always managed to stay alive,” says Serebrennikov.

At first after the attack, many were against the participation of Russian actors and directors in European cultural events. Serebrennikov’s selection at the Cannes Film Festival last year enraged some Ukrainians.

The first one the protagonist of a larger Russian film born in exile seems to be a writer Eduard Limonov (1943–2020). A British actor is to be seen in the role Ben Whishaw.

“He (Limonov) became a bombshell in New York, a sensation in France and a political anti-hero in Russia,” characterizes Serebrennikov.