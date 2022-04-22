After video games, now it’s up to board games: in fact, a few weeks ago the TG2 had shown a video taken from a video game confusing it as a shooting of the War in Ukraine, now instead an interesting photo is circulating from a Twitter profile, @savunmaisleriwho posted a detailed photo of what would be hidden under the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, or the bio-laboratories of the BORN.

Despite all of this being disproved, the photo then began circulating on Twitter, but only when Sergei Markov took it to describe Azovstal’s defense schemes did it receive undeserved credibility. Markov he apologized, but in the meantime, the photo taken from the board game has now traveled around the world, appearing in many Italian television programs. But what is it about?

Blackout, a board game on Kickstarter that has never seen the light

It’s about the board game Blackout: Journey into Darknessa project by Richard T. Broadwater: this is a game for 1 to 4 people that sees a series of characters survive in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by monsters, where humans now survive in bunkers.

The game never saw the light, as it did not reach the goal set to complete the Kickstarterbut it seems that the photo has received undeserved posthumous success: if you look at the Kickstarter page, and proceed down, you will see the photo of the map exactly as seen on the internet (although here it is in English).

Where did the picture appear on TV

The talk shows we have seen that have revealed the image as official are three: it is Countercurrent Network 4, A clean sweep of La7 and Door to door by Rai1. In the first case the photo appeared as a background with the title “Steel Apocalypse”: in that case the copyright writings placed on Twitter were also removed, or worse, the original photo was fished to put it as a background in a title card that makes the its effect.

A clean sweep went even deeper: you can see in the screen below how the words of the various rooms have been translated, then tracing the original ones of the board game. Below we also find the source, namely the Russian political scientist Sergei Markov. Fortunately, to err is human, and even those of PiazzaPulita know it who have run for cover, officially apologizing on Twitter.

To close the triptych he thinks about it Door to doorwho throws the stone of the photo complete with translations perfectly consistent with the board game, and then hides his hand citing everything as a graphic of the Messenger.

In short, if in the world of journalism it is always necessary to give importance to the verification of the facts, that famous one fact-checking which often makes you fall into foolish traps, never like now, on things so important and serious, you need to be alert because it takes very little to fall into error.