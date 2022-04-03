“Russia is worse than ISIS“This was stated by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba interviewed by the Times Uk radio station asking for a International Criminal Court mission in Bucha to gather evidence on war crimes perpetrated by the Russians. “It is urgent that the International Criminal Court and other organizations send missions to Bucha and other liberated towns and villages in the Kiev region to work with the Ukrainian police in collecting all possible evidence of Russian war crimes”. “The Bucha massacre is a deliberate act, the Russians want to eliminate as many Ukrainians as they can”, wrote Kuleba, urging new devastating sanctions immediately “by the G7.” We must stop them and throw them out, “reads a tweet asking an embargo on oil, gas and coal, the closure of all ports to Russian ships and goods, the disconnection of all Russian banks from the Swift circuit.

“An independent investigation is urgently needed“, wrote the President of the European Commission in a tweet, Ursula von der Leyen, denouncing “the unspeakable horrors in the areas from which Russia is withdrawing”. “War crimes perpetrators will be held accountable,” she added.

Olkesii Arestovych, advisor to President Zelensky’s office, also spoke of the “crimes against humanity committed by the Russian army in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel” so that the international community pays attention. “Among the people who died there are raped women that the Russians tried to burn, representatives of the local government, children, the elderly, men. In many cases their bodies were found with their hands tied, they also show signs of torture and they were killed with a blow to the head “, he writes on the official Telegram channel.

“We have already talked enough about the looting of electronic goods, jewelry and so on. All of this will be considered by both the Ukrainian prosecutor and the international courts. I will not give any more news for today. The world must realize what has happened. in Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel. And unfortunately I also believe in other Ukrainian cities, where the situation is not better. But we conclude – we will do everything to find and punish the criminals “.