Ukrainian war, the foreign minister of Kiev: “Italy send us weapons”

“As a Christian I firmly believe that God would greatly appreciate the Pope’s visit to Kiev and we would welcome him with open arms.” Thus in an interview with Corriere della Sera Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian foreign minister who the Pope would ask “to pray for us and to exert his influence on Russian circles to try to put an end to this absurd and violent war, che goes against God’s will. Here many Christians are dying, even many Catholics who fight alongside us, and he certainly could bring them comfort “. The Pope’s visit” we were preparing for well before the outbreak of war on February 24 – tells -. And now it becomes even more important. “

“I would like to say that those who refuse to send arms to Ukraine actually support the continuation of the war – he continues – The sooner we will be able to expel the Russians and the sooner the war will be over. We really appreciate Mario Draghi and my colleague Luigi Di Maio: they have been on the right side of history since the first day of the war. We expect from Italy the weapons necessary to defend us and we are happy that it has assumed the role of leading country in the effort to get us into Europe as a full member. Finally, their choice to act as guarantors of our security in any arrangements that may arise from the peace process is a sign of great friendship and seriousness “.

“We know that in Italy there are forces close to Putin: I would like to say that this is immoral, illegal and politically losing. Those with Putin support war crimes. On the issue of guarantees, however, I would like to reassure the Italians: you can find ways in which guarantees do not automatically involve your direct military involvement “, explains Kuleba- We are in the middle of the war, the worst is yet to come. Ukraine has won the battle. of Kiev, but that for the Donbass and in the South is about to begin and it will be terrible, devastating, among other things the destruction of Mariupol proves. We are ready, we will not back down and we hope for your support “, he concludes.

