Ukrainian war, agreement between Kim and Putin: “Full support from North Korea in the special operation”

”I’m happy to see you”. So does the Russian president Vladimir Putin welcomed the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome. This was reported by the news agency Taxwhile the Kremlin shared a video of Kim’s arrival.

The meeting between the two is underway, after a 40-second handshake “Thank you for inviting us and fitting us into your busy schedule,” he said Kim to Putin. According to Russian television, Putin is now showing Kim the facilities of the Vostochny cosmodrome. Sixth grade reported that Kim will be shown how the Angara launch vehicle is assembled.

Russia, Putin: “With Kim we will talk about all issues of interest”

The Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim will talk ”about all issues” that concern Russia and North Korea. Putin said this to journalists in response to a question about the focus on the supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia in the meeting with Kim. ”We will talk about all the problems, slowly. There is time,” Putin added.

When Putin was asked if Russia would help Pyongyang build satellites, the Russian president replied: ”That’s why we came to the cosmodrome in Vostochny”. And he added: ”The leader of North Korea shows great interest in missile technology and is trying to develop space,” Putin was quoted as saying by the news agency Ria Novosti.

“Our countries cooperate in sensitive areas that should not be made public,” added Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia, Putin: “We will help North Korea build satellites”

