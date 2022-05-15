“Russia is conducting a secret mobilization in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories whereby women could also be drafted into the Russian armed forces. In particular, such measures have begun in temporarily occupied Crimea, where many conscripts have refused to fight against the Russian military. Ukrainian army “. The commissioner for human rights of the Ukrainian Parliament Lyudmila Denisova reports on her telegram channel.

“All men under the age of 60, who are registered in the city of Saki and in the district of Saki, from 16 to 20 May 2022 will be called to the military registration and enlistment office for reconciliation. In turn – he continues – as part of the mobilization, the occupants informed that it was necessary to ‘verify the data’ of women aged 18 to 45 with the following specialties: accountant, cook, nurse, laboratory assistant, driver, cleaner “.

“Forced mobilization is prohibited by international humanitarian law, article 51 IV of the Geneva Convention relating to the protection of civilians in time of war – concludes Denisova – I appeal to the United Nations Investigative Commission on human rights violations during the military invasion of Ukraine to take into account this fact of the human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine “.