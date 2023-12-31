Ukrainian raid in Belgorod: 21 Russians dead and 110 injured (including 17 children)

The number of victims of the bombing of Belgorod by the Ukrainian armed forces has risen to 21. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, quoting the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to whom three of the dead were children and another 110 people were injured, including 17 children. Thirty of the injured are in serious condition, another 63 hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and 17 have been discharged after outpatient treatment. Gladkov on Telegram further specified that 30 condominiums, 344 apartments, 3 private houses, and several public structures were damaged in the Ukrainian raid, including a school, a high school and a kindergarten.

Russia has called a meeting of the United Nations Security Councilaccusing Ukraine of targeting civilian targets in a missile and rocket attack on the city of Belgorod, in which at least 14 people were killed. It was an attack, Moscow said, that “will not go unpunished” .

The attack occurred the day after that Ukraine had suffered a barrage of Russian missile attacks on several cities that cost the lives of 39 peopleBelgorod is about 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine and has been repeatedly hit by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling by Kiev's forces. Unverified footage shows debris strewn along the road and smoke coming from burned cars in the center of the city.

The attack, in which two Vilkha missiles and Czech-made rockets were used, is one of the bloodiest on Russian soil since Moscow launched its offensive against Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian Foreign Ministry, which said has repeatedly lashed out against Western arms deliveries to Ukraine, accusing the United States and Great Britain of “inciting the Kiev regime to commit terrorist actions”. In Ukraine, rescue workers continued to search the rubble for schools, a hospital , shopping centers and apartment buildings hit by yesterday's Russian bombing conducted with 158 missiles and drones.

