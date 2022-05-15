Ukraine accuses Russia of dropping “incendiary or phosphorus bombs” on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Soldiers of the Azov battalion, besieged by Russian forces for weeks, are barricaded in the plant. For Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of the city, “hell has descended on earth, in Azovstal”.

“Yesterday for the first time the occupation forces used incendiary or phosphorus bombs against the defenders of Mariupol – he wrote on Telegram, according to Ukrinform – The occupiers themselves claim to have used incendiary projectiles 9M22C with layers of thermite. The temperature combustion is about 2,000-2,500 degrees. It is almost impossible to stop the combustion. “

A video was published by Andriushchenko: it also shows artillery fire, but – underlines the Dpa agency – it cannot be independently verified. Also published images showing writings on bombs that seem to indicate a ‘response’ to Ukraine’s victory at Eurovision. The source of the images is not clear, the Dpa still notes, but written in Russian read: “Kalusha, as requested. To Azovstal”. And, in English, “Help Mariupol – Help Azovstal right now”, with the date “14.05”, after the appeal of the Kalush Orchestra following the victory at Eurovision.

Ukrainians also denounce that a military infrastructure in the Lviv region of Ukraine was “hit” early today in a Russian “missile attack”. “Around 4.30 a military structure was hit with a missile attack”, the authorities of the region said, as reported by Ukrinform. No casualties are reported. Western Air Command confirmed that “two cruise missiles” were shot down. According to the Ukrainian Western Air Command, Ukrinform still reports, the Russians “have launched several missiles against the Lviv region from the Black Sea” with “crucial infrastructure” in their sights. According to the Ukrainians, “the cruise missiles were allegedly launched from submarines” and “two of them were shot down”.

For its part, Russia denounces a “bombing” against the locality of Sereda, in the Russian region of Belgorod. “The village of Sereda – wrote on Telegram the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, according to reports from the Tass agency – was bombed from Ukrainian territory. One person, a civilian, was injured by shrapnel”. The locality is located in the Shebekinsky district, east of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine.