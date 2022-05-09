Ukraine-Russia war, negotiations for Kiev are suspended at the moment. While for Moscow they continue remotely with Ukraine according to the Russian chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, in statements reported by the Interfax agency. “After the withdrawal of the Russians from Kiev, in early April, the crimes committed in the occupied territories around the capital emerged. Then those of Mariupol, a razed city. The Russian project to create the one in Kherson also came to light. they call a ‘republic’ through a pseudo referendum. At that point, the political and diplomatic components of the negotiations have stopped negotiating “. Thus, interviewed by the Gr1, the chief of Ukrainian negotiators, Mykhailo Podolyak, explained that the negotiations “are on pause. Only the activity of the working groups dealing with humanitarian aspects and which are coordinating, for example, the corridors continues. humanitarians, evacuations and the exchange of prisoners “.

“The other working groups virtually meet only sporadically. There are no conditions for a meeting between the two presidents. The general escalation of the war helps to make it impossible”, added the Ukrainian negotiator, stressing that “we must thank the Italy which has adopted a transparent position in support of democracy. We can call Rome our sure and faithful ally. “” The country’s political leaders understand the situation we are experiencing very well. They are showing effective and quick reactions to the events in progress “, he adds, recalling that Italy” was then one of the first countries to offer itself as a guarantor of our future security “.

“Ukrainian territorial integrity cannot be touched. It cannot be the subject of negotiations”, he said again, stressing that “it will be Ukrainian civil society that will raise the issues to bring to future negotiations and on the basis of this, it will then be up to the president to formulate and make final decisions “. And regarding the occupied cities of Kherson and Melitopol, he says he sees “only and exclusively a Ukrainian future. The local population does not want the occupation forces”.

Negotiations are continuing remotely with Ukraine, said the Russian chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, in statements reported by the Interfax agency.