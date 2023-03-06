Russia-Ukraine war, Kiev confirms: Moscow used a superbomb

Kiev confirmed reports that the Russians used the new bombs 1,5-ton UPAB-1500B planing aircraft against Ukraine, designed for hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive. This was stated by the Air Force spokesman Yuri Ignat, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda: “This information is not new. They (the Russians) can use ranged missiles, but they can also use guided aerial bombs. Why do we need F-16s or other aircraft? To counter this threatto protect our cities and villages”.

Ukraine, new air alert. Kiev shoots down 13 Russian drones

And in the meantime also in the night between 5 and 6 March the air alarm sounded in Kiev and in the central regions of Ukraine. Subsequently, sirens rang across the country, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing monitoring by the Belarusian Gayun group on Telegram. And the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat stated that Kiev forces shot down 13 drones out of a total of 15 fired by Russian forces over Ukraine: “The drones were launched from the north direction. They were Iranian-made kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136 type. 15 were launched and 13 were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense and various means of fire,” Ignat said in defining the work of the defense forces “good enough”.

Kiev: “Two Russian bases in Melitopol destroyed”. Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut denounce: “We do not receive support”

The Ukrainian armed forces do not surrender and, as Ukrinform reports quoting the Ukrainian mayor Ivan Fedorov, destroyed two Russian military bases in Melitopol, a Ukrainian city currently under the control of Moscow forces. “Two powerful explosions were heard in the northern districts of the city. We have information that two bases where the Russians were stationed were destroyed,” she said. Hundreds of occupying soldiers were killed.

But on Bakhmut’s front the situation is dramaticsays the Kyiv Independent reporting the testimonies of soldiers engaged in the defense of the key city in Donetsk: “Unprepared, poorly trained Ukrainian battalions thrown into the meat grinder on the front line to Bakhmut to survive with little support from armored vehicles, mortars, artillery, drones and tactical intelligence.” “We don’t receive any support,” said Serhiy, a soldier who fought on the front lines in Bakhmut, interviewed by the online portal in the nearby town of Kostiantynivka. Together with another fellow soldier, they denounced how “Russian artillery, infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers are often left to strike Ukrainian positions for hours or days without being pinned down by Ukrainian heavy weapons”. writes Kyiv Independent. “The mortars spoke of extreme shortages of ammunition and having to use weapons dating back to World War II,” the article points out.

