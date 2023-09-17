“Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russia, it is gradually gaining ground.” The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, stated this on the program ‘In half an hour’ on Rai 3, underlining the unpredictability of wars which “tend to last longer than expected at the start”.

Stoltenberg then reassured that at the moment “We do not see any imminent military threat against NATO allies, but of course we carefully monitor what happens on our borders, including in Belarus.” “When there is an all-out war in Europe, and when there is a neighbor like Putin, there are no risk-free options, but the the greater risk is allowing Putin to win because the message would be that when he uses military force, when he invades another country he gets what he wants. This is the totally wrong message he would receive, all of us would emerge more vulnerable. Allowing him to win would be the biggest risk.”

“Russia’s nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and reckless but we have made it clear that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be unleashed. And this – underlined the Secretary General of NATO – is why we need deterrence and a strong defense”.

Stoltenberg also reiterated that accepting the demands that Vladimir Putin made in 2021, namely to remove NATO structures in the countries of central and eastern Europe after 1997 and close the doors of NATO to enlargement “would have put the allies in a very dangerous position.” “History teaches us that if we give in to an ultimatum, dangers can arise for us too. The war against Ukraine concerns not only Ukraine, but also our security,” he added.

As for thethe handshake between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un proves itaccording to the Secretary General of NATO, “how isolated Putin and Russia are. Because to obtain weapons and ammunition, Russia must ask North Korea and Iran for help. Any agreement with North Korea would violate many UN Security Council resolutions”. We must think of the “contrast existing between Russia, without friendly countries, isolated, and Ukraine, with over 50 countries” supporting it”, Stoltenberg recalled in an interview with “In Mezz’ora”.