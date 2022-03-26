Ukraine-Russia war, according to Kiev, 16,400 Russian soldiers have died since the beginning of the conflict. The Russian loss toll, updated to date and broadcast on the Telegram Ukraine Now channel, is 575 tanks, 1,640 armored vehicles, 117 aircraft, 127 helicopters and 1,131 cars and 7 ships destroyed.

According to the Ukrainians, Moscow also lost 293 artillery systems, 91 rocket launchers, 51 air defense vehicles, two Otrk launchers and 56 UAVs.