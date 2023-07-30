Ukrainian drones over Moscow, hit office buildings: one injured

One person was injured as a result of an explosion in a building in the city of Moscow after a drone strike. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, quoting the local emergency services. “A security guard was injured in an Oko-2 building as a result of the explosion. The windows on the first to fourth floors were destroyed in a drone attack,” the source said.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the city was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The facades of two Moscow City office buildings were slightly damaged. There were no casualties. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, then the morning of July 30, Ukraine attempted to attack Moscow facilities with drones, one of which was destroyed in flight over the territory of the Odintsovo district and two others were suppressed and crashed in the city of Moscow. The capital’s Vnukovo airport was closed to arrivals and departures due to the incident.

Ukraine: Sumy city hit by Russian missile. At least one dead

At least one civilian died on Saturday evening in the impact of a Russian missile on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, in the north-east of the country. In this attack that hit an educational institution. “On the evening of July 29, an enemy missile hit an educational institution. Police officers are working on the spot, measuring the consequences” of the attack, the same source explained to Telegram, reporting an initial estimate of “minus one civilian dead and five injured”. “Police, rescuers and doctors are active on the spot”, said the police. The fight against the “aftermath of fire” caused by the missile launch is ongoing, he continued. According to public media Suspilne, one of the buildings at the educational facility was destroyed by the explosion which occurred “around 8pm” local time (17:00 GMT) The rubble of this building appears in images released by Suspilne. In early July, a Russian drone strike struck an apartment building in Sumy, killing three and injuring 21.

