Ukrainian war, Kiev continues to buy gas from Russia despite the invasion

As the world struggles to figure out how to avoid buying gas from Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the very country invaded by the Moscow army instead continue to do so. That’s right, Ukraine continues to buy Russian gas. As Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “Kiev formally no longer depends on Moscow’s energy, but in reality still buys a tenth of its consumption from Gazprom, albeit only indirectly. In this complicated double entry, Ukraine collects royalties every year for transport services for over a billion dollars, but then she is forced to pay her attacker crosswise “.

According to what Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, “Moscow pays Kiev even after attacking it (and this explains the attention not to bomb the pipelines), while Ukraine must return the favor to Russia by pouring millions of dollars through Hungary, Slovakia and Poland which end up indirectly financing Putin’s war machine. A paradox of the geopolitics of methane and gas pipelines “.

Ukrainian war, Draghi and Eni focus on Africa. The premier in Algeria

In the meantime, Italy is focusing on Africa. The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, will travel to Algiers on Monday 11 April to meet the President of the Algerian Democratic and People’s Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune. New gas agreements are on the table, but be careful because Algiers is raising the price of gas to reap as many benefits as possible in this favorable geopolitical contingency. But Draghi will not stop in Algeria and by the end of April he will also be in other African countries such as Angola, Mozambique and Congo.

This push towards Africa is also supported by Eni. As the Eni CEO writes Il Messaggero, Claudio Descalzi, he suggested trying to go the African way, specifically aiming to increase supplies from Algeria and Libya. “But is it possible that Algeria could increase supplies to Italy by another 10 billion cubic meters a year? Given the starting conditions, perhaps the most realistic estimate is 3 billion”, explains Il Messaggero.

“An alternative to Medgaz is to pump more liquefied gas through the Maghreb-Europe (Meg) high-capacity pipeline. The problem is that the pipeline crosses Morocco and due to the tensions between Algiers and Rabat, the renewal of the contract between Sonatrach and the Moroccan Ministry of Energy has been skipped “continues the Messenger.” In reality this difficulty could become good news for the ‘Italy, because Algeria could decide to divert part of the gas destined for the Meg to Italy “.

