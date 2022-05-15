The deaths of Russian soldiers in the war that began with Moscow’s attack on Ukraine on 24 February last would amount to about 27,400. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses are of 27,400 soldiers, 200 planes, 164 helicopters, 1220 tanks, 89 anti-missile systems; 2958 armored vehicles; 195 multiple rocket launchers; 13 ships; 555 artillery systems, 416 drones and 95 cruise missiles.