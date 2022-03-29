Ukrainian war, the losses in the ranks of Russia would amount to 17,200 since the attack on Moscow last February 24th. This was announced by the daily bulletin of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, just released on Facebook, which reports figures that cannot be verified independently.

According to the report of the Ukrainian military, to date the Russian losses would be about 17,200 men, 597 tanks, 1,710 armored vehicles, 303 artillery systems, 96 multiple rocket launchers, 54 anti-aircraft defense systems. According to the bulletin, which specifies that the data are being updated due to the intense fighting, the Russian forces have also lost 127 planes, 129 helicopters, 1178 cars, 7 naval units, 73 fuel tanks and 71 drones.