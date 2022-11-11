War Russia-Ukraine, Kherson freed. People shout: “Glory to Ukraine, glory to our heroes”

The Ukrainian troops entered Khersoncapital of the strategic southern region occupied by the Russians in the early stages of the offensive, and people liked: “Glory to Ukraine”, “Glory to our heroes”, “Glory to the Ukrainian armed forces”. Tears of emotionpeople wrapped in the Ukrainian flag and hugging the soldiers, cars driving around the city waving flags and playing the horn, several videos shared by the international media, including Bbc, Guardian, Nexta Tv, Kyiv Independent showed the enthusiasm of the inhabitants of Kherson upon the arrival of the soldiers from Kiev.

This is how I can see my aunt from Kherson region for the first time in 9 months – in a video hugging a Ukrainian soldier. She even doesn’t know to have become an internet star 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/xaKBRXeoi7 – Iuliia Mendel (@IuliiaMendel) November 11, 2022

Ukrainian War, Zelensky: “Kherson is ours”

The Ukrainian president also rejoices, Volodymyr Zelensky, after the Russian withdrawal. In a video posted on his Telegram channel he said: “Kherson is ours. Today is a historic day. We are returning to Kherson. For now our defenders are approaching the city but the special units are already in the city. The people of Kherson. He was waiting. They never gave up on Ukraine“.” Even if the city has not yet been completely cleared of the presence of the enemy, the inhabitants of Kherson themselves are already removing the Russian symbols from the streets and buildings and all traces of the stay of the occupiers in Kherson “, continued the Ukrainian president. , “the same happened in all the other cities freed by our defenders. It will be the same in all the cities that are still waiting for our return “.

Ukrainian war, Russian troops retreat to the east on the bank of the Dnpr river

The Moscow forces have indeed retreat to the East, on the left bank of the Dnieper River, in another severe setback for the so-called special operation, almost nine months after its inception. “Kherson is returning to Ukrainian control, units of the Ukrainian armed forces are entering the city,” announced on Facebook. Kiev Ministry of Defenseasking the remaining Russian soldiers in the area to “surrender immediately”.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, hailed “an important victory” and posted on social networks a video showing, according to him, the residents of the town of Bilozerka, a few kilometers from the capital, intent on destroying a gigantic poster which proclaims: “Russia is here forever”. The Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, for its part, has spread on Telegram photos of civilians waving Ukrainian flags in Kherson, conquered in mid-March by the Russians, for which it was a goal of primary importance in light of its proximity to Crimea.

According to the Russian army, they are more than 30,000 soldiers from Moscow who withdrew to the eastern bank of the Dnieper. It is the third largest retreat since the beginning of the invasion, after the abandonment of the conquest of Kiev in the spring and the almost total abandonment of the territories conquered in the Kharkiv Oblast last September. On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had completed the “relocation” of its units from the west bank of the river, where Kherson is located, to the east, ensuring that it had not suffered any losses and that no equipment was left behind.

War Russia Ukraine, Moscow: “The withdrawal from Kherson is not a humiliation”

Subscribe to the newsletter

