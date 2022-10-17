War Russia-Ukraine, Medvedev: “Israeli weapons in Kiev will destroy our relations”

Israel’s decision to deliver arms to Ukraine it is “a truly reckless step” that “will destroy relations between our countries”. The vice president of the Russian Security Council wrote on Telegram Dmitry Medvedevthereby threatening the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Moscow and Tel Aviv should Israel surrender weapons in Kiev. “It seems that Israel it will supply arms to the Ukrainian regime. A very reckless move will destroy all interstate relations between our countries, “he said Medvedev. The Israeli decision of supply arms to Ukraine it is a response to Russia’s use of Iranian kamikaze drones in the Ukrainian conflict. To underline the need, in the past few hours, it was Nachman ShaiIsraeli minister for the Diaspora, stating that ” the time has come to provide amilitary assistance to Ukrainea, as the United States and the NATO countries do “.

Russia-Ukraine war, explosions in Kiev and kamikaze drone attacks

At least three explosions were heard in Kiev around 6.45am local time today, October 17, due to Russian missile attacks. One of the explosions occurred in Shevchenkivs’kyi district, in the center of the Ukrainian capital, according to a post on Telegram by Mayor Vitali Klitschko: “All emergency services have been sent to the scene – said the mayor – Several residential buildings have been damaged and rescuers have already arrived”. For the moment, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff of the Ukrainian president, confirmed that Moscow attacked Kiev with kamikaze drones: “The Russians think these attacks will help them, but these actions smack of desperation – he said in a statement – We need more air defense as soon as possible. We don’t have time to delay. We need more weapons to protect the sky and destroy the enemy ”.

And the attack is still ongoingthe mayor of the city continued on Telegram, addressing the inhabitants: “Two more explosions in the neighborhood. Stay in the shelters!”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE ATTACKS

Ukrainian war, Italian pro-Russian foreign fighter killed in combat

On the other hand, yesterday evening the news of the death of an Italian foreign fighter: it would be Elia Putzolu, 28-year-old originally from Sardinia, who had lived in Taganrog for some time, near the Russian city of Rostov. Enlisted in Putin’s militias in the self-proclaimed pro-Russian republic of Donesk, the young man was killed yesterday in a fight.

From the first checks, the Italian citizen would have been close to the Italian community of Fort Rus, that he would have espoused the pro-Russian politics in its most extremist positions, and which in its home page on social networks defines itself as “Information page and support for the resistance of the Russian peoples. News and documents on the empire’s war against Russia”. The news of the death was confirmed by the Farnesina; the family has already been informed and asked for the body to be repatriated to Italy.

Who is the Italian foreign fighter killed in Ukraine, the third victim since the beginning of the conflict

This is the third Italian killed in Ukraine; while he was fighting with the pro-Russians in the Donbass he was also dead Edy Ongaro45, from Veneto who left in 2015. The latest Italian victim was less than a month ago, but on the Ukrainian front: Benjamin Giorgio Galli, 27, originally from the province of Varese, shot in the Kharkiv area. The former pilot has just returned to Italy Giulia Schiffalso enlisted in the Kiev army.

