It doesn’t stop there war between Russia and Ukraine, now in its 319th day. The Ukrainian president Zelensky attacks Moscow on the “farce” truce for the Orthodox Christmas: “The Russian truce was false, there can be peace only when the invaders are repelled”. They then resume i bombing of Ukrainian cities. During a reprisal operation for the Ukrainian attack on Makiivkathe Russian Armed Forces killed over 600 Ukrainian servicemen in Kramatorsk with a massive missile raid. Kiev, however, denies the version of the Kremlin, talking about “nonsense”.

War in Ukraine, Mayor Kramatorsk denies the victims in the attack

In this regard, the mayor of Kramatorskthe city in eastern Ukraine that Russia claims it has targeted in retaliation for the Makiivka killing of Russian soldiers, said no one was killed in the night missile attack on various buildings in the city. “Two educational establishments, eight apartment buildings and garages were damaged. But no casualties were reported,” Oleksandr Honcharenko said. The Moscow government claims that Russian troops carried out a “reprisal” in the city, to avenge the deaths of the 89 Russian soldiers killed on New Year’s Eve and claims that 600 Ukrainian servicemen died. Reuters reporters then visited the area and the two affected buildings – two dormitories which, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, temporarily housed the Ukrainian military near the war front – and neither of the two structures appeared seriously damaged or report traces of blood, injured or dead people.

Ukrainian war, Kiev accuses: “Russian cluster bombs on Zaporizhzhia”

Last night the Russians used it cluster bombs over Zaporizhzhia: the use of these “prohibited” weapons was denounced by Oleksandr Starukh, the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the region in which the city is located, hit again in the past few hours. On his Telegram profile, Starukh posted photos of the bombs that fell on the southern outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, which damaged warehouses and other structures.

Moscow, underlined in today’s intelligence analysis from London, “remains a large force in this sector. The way Russia has worked to improve defenses suggests that commanders are most likely concerned by the possibility of a major offensive action Ukraine in two sectors: o in the north of the Lugansk region or Zaporizhzhia region“. In particular, according to the British, “a major Ukrainian advance at Zaporizhzhia would seriously question the viability of the Russian ‘land bridge’ linking the Rostov region to Crimea”, while “a Ukrainian success at Luhansk would further undermine the professed war objective of Russia to “liberate” the Donbas”. (AGI)

War in Ukraine, new Russian raids on the industrial areas of Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka

Overnight Russian forces carried out seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and two on Kostyantynivka, in the area of ​​the Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Ukrainian military administration of the region, Pavlo Kyrylenko. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured and the bombings have damaged the industrial areas of the two cities.

Ukraine, Tajani: “The blitzkrieg was a political flop for Putin”

To intervene today on the war in Ukraine also foreign minister Antonio Tajani who spoke of the failure of what Russia believed to be a “blitzkrieg” against Ukraine, a political defeat, even if not yet a military one, for President Vladimir Putin. “A few decades ago, Tjani recalled, Putin seemed to want to choose a privileged relationship with the West, then he was increasingly the leader of a reality that wants to go back to being the Soviet Union. This has led him to aggressive attitudes, first with Georgia but with Berlusconi and France we thwarted this attempt”.

Now instead “he thought of winning one blitzkrieg in Ukraine overestimating the Russian army which has registered a dramatic failure”. Tajani reiterated Italy’s position in favor of a “just peace”: “wanting to persist in a clash of this type – he said again referring to Putin – does not will lead to a positive result and the Russians will pay. We have nothing against the Russian peoplewhich bears no responsibility, but we ask the leader to respect Ukraine’s borders and international law.”

