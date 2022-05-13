“I got tired of telling the inhabitants of the region that the war is not over yet.” He declares it to Adnkronos Viacheslav Chausgovernor of Chernihivthe region ofUkraine northern bordering Belarus And Russia, territory of entry of the troops of Moscow on the night of February 24, remained occupied until the beginning of March. “Since we pushed the enemy out of our region, normal life is resuming, but I keep telling everyone that the war is not over yet and that being here is still dangerous”, underlines Chaus, who invites citizens not to let your guard down, because “first of all on the territory of our region, as well as in the rest of the country, rockets continue to fly, the risk of aerial bombardments remains continuous and in the border towns there are daily artillery attacks”. Yesterday a Novgorod-Siversky A downtown school was hit. “The toll – reports the governor – is three dead and twenty injured”.

Victims who go to lengthen the list, still provisional, of dead and injured. “Since the beginning of the war in the region I am 23 children died and 40 were injured. These are just the confirmed figures, there may be others we don’t know about yet. As for civilians in general, we don’t have definitive data, because we keep finding bodies. I estimate that roughly 500 civilians died and 1,500 wounded for direct war actions “, says Chaus, specifying that the figure” does not include the people who died from the lack of aid, because there was no possibility to call for help or to send an ambulance. According to my estimates, the level of mortality from natural causes during the siege period has doubled. “

“The deaths of civilians, especially children, is what scared me the most during the siege period,” confesses the governor. While “the most difficult moment – he adds – was perhaps February 24, when I realized that the war had begun, that for a long time there would no longer be the usual peaceful life and that we would have to try to adapt all the processes of life to this situation “. A necessity that will not end anytime soon, according to Chaus: “I think the war will last as long as there is only one Russian soldier left on Ukrainian territory. And as governor of a region bordering Belarus and Russia, I am well aware that even when the war is over, all the neighboring regions will find themselves in constant tension and everything will have to be done to protect our territory “.

A territory which, in addition to the Russian attacks, also remains threatened “by the tide of unexploded ordnanceie from mines, both anti-tank and anti-personnel, that the enemy has left behind. Our region is very large, 32,000 square kilometers, and has lots of woods. The enemy was present on almost all the territory and left mines in many places “, says Chaus, explaining that” the active phase of the mine clearance work, in which the local police and rescuers from other regions of the country are involved in addition to the bomb squads of our region. We have also trained about 100 people to identify explosive devices and verify how dangerous they are before calling the mine clearance service. “

A job that will not be short: “If we also take into account all the wooded areas, we are not talking about months, but a few years”, says the governor, who “issued an ordinance that prohibits going into the woods and parks , before they are reclaimed “. The work of the teams “proceeds by priority: first of all the roads are cleared, then the inhabited centers and the fields, also because it is the sowing period and many non-detonated devices have remained there”.

THE damage caused to agriculture from the bombs are conspicuous: “In addition to delaying the timing of the sowing, which is proceeding very slowly, I estimate that in the end only 70-80% of the prepared territory will be sown”, says the governor, who is also dealing with the consequences of the conflict on buildings – “about 3,500 destroyed and damaged”, infrastructures, above all the power lines, of which “we have already restored 90%”, roads and bridges. Twenty were destroyed, “but for most of these we have found a solution, obviously only temporary, also because not knowing the enemy’s intentions, we don’t know if there will be another invasion”. For the reconstruction, the state has already sent to the region “a first tranche of aid of 250 million hryvnia (814 thousand euros, ed.), Which we have decided will be used for the restoration of infrastructures, hospitals and kindergartens. And we know that it is Another supply of 150 million hryvnia has been decided to go to the system that controls the aqueducts. We know that these figures are not enough, but they are only the first tranches “.

(by Alice Bellincioni)