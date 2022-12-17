Ukrainian War | First the bullets fly, then there is laughter from somewhere – The diary tells about ordinary life in the middle of war

Ukrainian poet, writer and rock star Serhi Žadan has kept a war diary from his hometown Kharkiv throughout the war. Located in northeastern Ukraine, Kharkiv is the country’s second largest city, only 40 kilometers from the Russian border, and Russia has bombed it heavily.

Russia’s latest missile strikes in December caused “enormous damage” to Kharkiv, said the city’s mayor. Many of the city’s residents were left without light, heating or water.

With Žadani’s permission, HS publishes Sikerma’s diary entries. The original texts were written in Ukrainian and published on social media. So far, a German-language work has been compiled from them.

Serhi Žadan

February 27, 2022

The sky above Kharkiv is big and clear. The stars are like walnuts. All constellations are visible. And really quiet, you can’t hear the sound of cannons. Let it continue to be so. Good night.

March 6, 2022

Today the sky over Kharkiv is high and transparent, the clouds are gently receding and evaporating. Heavy snow caps fall from the roofs. The city itself is quiet, so when the snow falls, people turn to look at it. It’s spring in the city. And the city is at war. The center is empty, but there are people on its outskirts. The suburbs are busy – maybe because it was so quiet in the afternoon. Lots of soldiers, lots of regional defense men. A city fortress, that’s it. Beautiful, springy, sunny. We want to rebuild it as soon as possible, throw away all the horrors that have come to us from the East. For this is still a city of poets and universities. The Ukrainian flag still flies over the city.

March 18, 2022

It is sunny and clear in Kharkiv. There are few people on the streets, you might even think it’s Sunday. Unfortunately, the firing continues, there is always a rustle somewhere. The city takes its side, everyone is in their positions. Friends-volunteers work from morning, deliver humanitarian aid to those who need it. There are hundreds of volunteers. Everyone is united by the same goal: to endure and win.

Our flags fly over the city.

March 19, 2022

Kharkiv is bombed again, but the city endures. Because it’s our town. We have nowhere to go, this is our home and we will defend it. Good night, dear brothers and sisters. Tomorrow we wake up one day closer to our victory.

March 20, 2022

It is a sunny frosty day in Kharkiv. There are a lot of people on the streets, it looks like they are going out at least to do something. Although, in fact, everyone has their hands full – someone goes to the pharmacy, another gets food, another is waiting for someone. Traffic lights don’t work, but motorists politely let pedestrians go. As if real spring is coming. In the morning, the volunteers talk about the repaired car, new batches of medicine, the lack of hot water, who helps whom and where. Everyone is talking on their phones – one is asking for help, the other is offering it. The city is happy, even though we are a little frozen. Our flags fly over the city.

April 2, 2022

Griša, with a wonderful dog in her arms, is doing flower therapy – they bring fresh flowers to the city and sell them, half of which seems to go to charity. Kharkov’s flower workers work for profit 

It’s spring and it’s windy in the city. There are several mobile cafes on the river bank. The people of Kharkiv warm up in the sun and drink cocoa. Seagulls circle over Lopanja, preying on fish. Apparently without much success 

More and more cars on the roads. Some of the traffic lights no longer work, and in the first weeks of the war everyone has been driving really hard, so the traffic is getting scary.

Fresh grass rises from the warm soil. Our flags fly in the wind above the city.

April 20, 2022

Kharkiv is being bombed again. The city is just not allowed to rest. At the same time, there is spring warmth around and flowers everywhere. So it is unfortunate that the enemy takes away our lives, our time and our resources. But we are still rebuilding everything. This is our city and we love it very much.

A quiet evening to you all, friends. Tomorrow we wake up one day closer to our victory.

May 26, 2022

Kharkiv is being bombed again – cruelly and brutally. Dead again, wounded again. We lulled ourselves in vain until the last few days, but this was to be expected, and new explosions interrupted our imagination.

And again, life is pure unpredictability and the inability to influence what happens. You drive through an intersection, but after ten minutes you hear the news that there is no more intersection.

Pity the people who stubbornly try to hold on to a peaceful life and from whose hands this peaceful life flies again like a slippery river fish.

I don’t even know for whom this is more difficult – those Harkovites who have returned to the quiet sunny city in recent days and have to experience the horrors of the bombing today, or those who sat hidden in the subway for two months, afraid to come out, then agreed to leave and now find themselves in the same situation as Pearl – at the turn of March.

War is always somewhere nearby. It wants to remind us of itself.

In addition, the weather turned bad: It’s raining in Kharkiv, but our flags are fluttering.

June 24, 2022

All day long, there are clouds over the city and its suburbs, which break out into rain from time to time. Rainwater hides in the grass like a living thing.

Low down, the belly of the rainy sky touches the tops of the trees. The wind blows away the heavy dark branches.

It’s quiet in the city, but the guys are telling each other about yesterday’s attack – the Russians had destroyed the sports center, even almost in the center.

Kylmävuori has a lively street market, where people sell what they have grown in their gardens. The center is empty. On the street, an old woman persistently sells flowers.

The evening sun is dark red and sticky like a postage stamp. It rolls fast until the clouds stop it. It’s getting late. The night is ahead. It’s very quiet. If only it were still like that.

Rest up friends. Tomorrow we wake up again a day closer to our victory.

July 12, 2022

Kharkiv is under heavy fire. If earlier shooting was only done at night, in the dark, now it is done in broad daylight – on purpose, without hiding. But even at night there were hits and it felt like a bomb fell in the neighbor’s yard, even though it didn’t hit. In the morning people ask if everyone is alive, no one was hit.

During the day, the city lives its life, only motorists have to go around the recently hit streets that are blocked.

The parks are damp from the rain. The grass is green, fresh, not burnt. Relaxed by the summer, people sit in restaurants. But every now and then the soldiers come among the civilians to remind them that the war is here, just around the corner. Just as I was writing this, the shells were flying again. But then again there is laughter from somewhere – someone is talking in the dark, telling something, rejoicing about something. Life goes on, the city breathes, midsummer is here.

Rest up, friends. Tomorrow we wake up again a day closer to our victory.

July 25, 2022

It’s so strange to notice the change in friends and acquaintances over the past five months. It’s kind of clear that many of us have changed, and that the changes are serious, and that everyone feels it all the time. When you see a person everyday, you don’t notice it. And then you meet someone you haven’t seen in two months and you recognize everything – the increased fatigue, the anger that hasn’t gone anywhere, as well as the strength that seems inexhaustible. I think in war we are amazed by these encounters. We are amazed and delighted, above all by our power. And for love.

Rest up, friends. Tomorrow we wake up again a day closer to our victory.

August 2, 2022

At night it started to rain. Monotonous, steady, soothing rain. Even the thunder didn’t scare me, I’ve been missing this rain. In the morning, the city is like a park, and the sky is filled with a pale silver glow. There are few pedestrians on the streets of the center, no one is in a particular hurry. The afternoon is somehow quiet, so you cling to every sound. Ukrainian speech sounds particularly lively and recognizable in shops and on the street – it is evident that when sellers have consciously switched from Russian to Ukrainian, they pronounce each word carefully and with a sense of responsibility. And it’s customary to say hello on the streets – it’s like everyone knows each other, so they greet each other loudly and friendly, just like in a small town. Summer is inexorably coming to an end. The sky is clouded and as if lit from within. Our flags fly over the city.

August 15, 2022

Summer is coming to an end. The wartime is pressing so hard that it’s hard to get the days right, there’s just no time to organize the calendar.

Sometimes I wonder how we will remember this summer, how sparkly, hot and painful its memories will be. What is left out of memory, what remains in the shadows? Nowadays, it is only clinging to reality, it is spoken like a machine to stay balanced, to move forward.

Autumn is ahead, time goes by as it should, we try not to lose ourselves in this current. Stronger than ever we feel our own presence, more clearly than ever we isolate strangers, outsiders. Yours give you strength, and there’s actually a lot of it. The main thing is that they have power and that it lasts a long time. You just have to stick to one and not be afraid of time.

Rest up, friends. Tomorrow we wake up again a day closer to our victory.

Finnished by Tomi Huttunen