Ukrainian War | Finnish cartridges are sold in a Russian online store – This is how manager Stanislav explained the warehouse to HS

Despite the sanctions, Russian Online Stores sell Lapua cartridges manufactured in Finland. “We can't know where the cartridges will be used in the end,” says the head of the arms store Stanislav to HS.

“Manufacturer Lapua. Country of manufacture Finland.”

The Russian Ohotnik or Hunter online store announces that it sells genuine Lapua cartridges manufactured in Finland by the Nammo Lapua company.

Nammo Lapua is a defense equipment manufacturer jointly owned by the Finnish state company Patria and the Norwegian government.

In the pictures on Ohotnik's website, the Lapua Cartridge boxes look like the original ones. The blue and white colored boxes have Lapua's logo decorated with the red L letter and pictures of animals.

In the Lapua word search, 21 hits are found on Ohotnik's website. Some have not available -mark, but for example Lapua's .308-caliber Win cartridges are available in a box of 20 for 17,400 rubles, or about 190 euros.

The Russian websites Huntworld and Air-Gun say that they also sell Finnish Lapua cartridges.

A war of aggression there should be no Finnish ammunition for sale in the current and sanctioned Russia. However, sanctions are circumvented in many ways.

HS told at the beginning of December, about a dual citizen of Finland and Russia, who was charged with a gross regulatory crime in the Kymenlaakso district court. At the end of August 2022, the man was caught at Vaalimaa customs after trying to export ammunition subject to sanctions to Russia, such as Lapua bullets and shells.

They can be bought in Finland without a permit, but export to Russia is prohibited due to sanctions.

Sanctions are also circumvented by transporting products to Russia via third countries such as Turkey or Kazakhstan.

The Ohotnik store sells cartridges, the manufacturer of which is stated to be the Finnish company Lapua.

From where and how Ohotnik and other Russian online stores get original Lapua cartridges?

Ohotnik's Moscow office answers the phone Stanislav, the company's vice president. Stanislav does not want to tell HS his last name and states that he does not have the authority to tell about the company's affairs, especially to a stranger.

“But for a long time we sold European cartridges such as Lapua cartridges. We bought them by the millions. We still have cartridges bought in 2015 in the sea container trade, that's the answer for you”, he says, however.

Stanislav claims that because of the high price, Lapua's cartridges have sold slowly, and that's why stocks from years ago are still for sale.

So is it the case that Ohotnik does not sell new batches of Lapua cartridges, for example?

“I'm sorry, but I don't want to answer any more questions.”

Lapuan The cartridge factory's most famous product is the .338 caliber cartridge developed in Finland in the 1980s and known for its accuracy, which is used by sportsmen and hunters around the world.

The caliber named Lapua Magnum .338 is a standard approved by the international weapons inspection organization CIP.

“Anyone can make a cartridge of the caliber in question, as long as they do it with certain dimensions”, CEO Nammo Lapua Raimo Helasmäki tells by email.

Lapua Magnum .338 cartridges are now also manufactured in Russia, where their production was reportedly first started by the Ulyanovsk Arms Factory in 2018. The Lapua cartridges of the factory located on the banks of the Volga are said to be made entirely of Russian parts and raw materials.

The Tulammo cartridge factory in Tula, south of Moscow, on the other hand, started manufacturing the Lapua Magnum .338 in August 2023 in its premium Sniper product line. Tulammo supplies cartridges to Russian security authorities such as the paramilitary Rosgvardija police organization and Russian customs.

For example, the Lapua Magnum .338 cartridge in the selection of the Ohotnik online store is said to be manufactured by Tulammo. Ohotnik's other Lapua cartridges are said to be manufactured in Finland.

In November Russian at the beginning Lenta news office reported that a batch of Raptor sniper rifles using Lapua Magnum .338 caliber cartridges had been sent to Russian snipers in Ukraine's “special operations area”.

Told about the incident Evening News in November.

The number of Raptor rifles, said to be highly accurate, sent to the Ukrainian front was not disclosed, but they were said to hit their targets up to 1,850 meters away.

The manufacturer of the Raptor rifle is the Moscow-based Bespoke Gun factory, which designed the rifle together with the Spetsnaz University in Chechnya, Russia. The Spetsnaz forces are special forces of the GRU, the main intelligence administration of the Russian General Staff, whose tasks include, among other things, intelligence.

The news did not say where the .338 caliber cartridges used in the Raptors were manufactured.

Yup Lapua's CEO Helasmäki tells HS that the company has not sold anything to Russia since the occupation of Crimea in 2014. He admits that Lapua products can still be sold in Russian stores.

Helasmäki says that he is unaware of how products subject to sanctions end up in Russia.

“We comply with Finnish export control regulations and all sanctions and other imposed restrictions.”

In April 2023, the Bespoke Gun factory introduced the Lapua Magnum .338 cartridge packs it sold on its Telegram channel. The company said that Nammo Lapua's original .338 cartridges and Lapua Scenar 250 gr bullets would have been used in their manufacture.

Nor should there be Lapua bullets or casings in Russia.

Could it really be the case that the Lapua .338 cartridges manufactured in Russia used casings and bullets from Finland?

“We cannot rule it out. As reported in the Helsingin Sanomat article on December 1, 2023, a private person was arrested for smuggling ammunition to Russia,” Helasmäki writes.

Nammo Lapua says that it conducts due diligence assessments as part of the sales and purchase processes to prevent exports that violate sanctions.

“If we detect suspicious or illegal activity, we will terminate the contracts and involve the relevant authorities,” writes Helasmäki.

Have such suspicious cases come across?

“We do a due diligence assessment in advance so that such situations do not arise.”

And has Lapua previously exported to, for example, Turkey or Central Asian countries, and has the demand from those countries increased since the start of the war?

“We comply with Finnish export control laws and regulations and we also do our own risk assessment of the country, the customer and the end use of the product. For some countries, we haven't had any exports in recent years.”

in Russia shooters have also reported that their training suffers from the lack of Lapua and other western cartridges.

Chairman of the Moscow Shooting Sports Union Alexei Nuzhdov complained For the Fontanka news agency at the beginning of December, that the problem is already affecting the sports elite of the field. According to him, a bigger problem than the lack of cartridges is the lack of money.

“Both Russian and foreign cartridges are available, but they cost several times more than a year ago,” Nuzhdov said.

According to him, Russians can buy a cartridge for 30 rubles, i.e. 30 cents, but a western cartridge that came to Russia past the sanctions costs 80–100 rubles each.

OhotniK shop Stanislav considers it clear that weapons or cartridges subject to sanctions can still end up in Russia via third countries.

“Yes, it will definitely happen.”

According to Stanislav, Ohotnik only sells cartridges for civilian use to hunting license holders.

Are you sure that the cartridges will not also end up for Russian soldiers on the Ukrainian front?

“We are sure.”

How can you know for sure?

“You know, there's a lot we can't know. We officially sell cartridges only to civilians with a hunting license, not to soldiers. But we cannot know where the cartridges will be used in the end.”