Ukrainian War | Finland will deliver a new 159 million euro support package to Ukraine

Finland deliver more defense aid to Ukraine. The President of the Republic blessed the Government’s proposal on the matter on Friday.

This is Finland’s 24th defense equipment aid package to Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the value of the support is approximately EUR 159 million, when the price to compensate for the performance contained in the shipment is estimated.

Finland has not usually said what supplies will be sent to Ukraine, how or when. This is the case even now. The ministry justifies the line by guaranteeing the safe delivery of aid.

According to the ministry, the aid has taken into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Defense Forces.

“Finland is committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s unlawful aggression. This is not only about Ukraine, but the right of all free peoples to ultimately exist. We Finns have learned from our own history how important this issue is”, the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (cook) said in the bulletin.

Ministry also updated the situation regarding the Czech ammunition initiative on Wednesday.

The initiative concerns the joint procurement of defense material with several different European countries. It was launched earlier this year, and with it ammunition will be procured for Ukraine from outside Europe. The background is that Europe’s own production has not been sufficient.

Finland has said that it will participate in the initiative with 30 million euros.

The money for participation has been allocated in the first supplementary budget of 2024, the ministry informs.

The ministry also says that the money reserved for the initiative has been paid.

The Czech Republic reported at the end of May, that at that time only five countries had provided the funding for the project in accordance with their promises. At that time, Finland was not among these countries.