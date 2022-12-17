Ukrainian War | “Finland resisted the monster and preserved its independence” – Ukraine’s most famous rock star tells why he sings about Mannerheim

Serhi Žadan is the voice of Ukraine in poetry and music. Now he tells HS how Mannerheim inspired him.

Kiev

Hooray Ukraine!

We’re at the Docker Pub on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, and the 850-seat stand is sold out even today.

It’s no wonder. Ukraine’s most famous poet-intellectual and rock star rages on stage Serhi Žadan and his band Dogs (Žadan i Sobaky).

The genre is “ska punk”. The choruses would be suitable as punk rallies for Die Toten Hosen and early Ratsia.

Ska tones are brought by the effective riffing of the trumpet and trombone.

Moments before the power outage. But in the dark, the spirit of togetherness only gets stronger.

Band is in incredible shape, better than his recordings. The Kyiv audience dances and sings along to familiar choruses.

Then the electricity goes out, the music stops and we are left in the dark.

It is commonplace in Ukraine, because Russia bombs the infrastructure related to electricity and heating week after week.

In the middle of the darkness, Žadan gets up on the bar counter and starts roaring the chorus of the next song. That’s what the Ukrainians hate Joseph Kobzon “sing to Russian soldiers in hell”.

Kobzon (1937–2018) was a Soviet singer and later a vocal supporter of the Donetsk separatists in eastern Ukraine.

The audience laughs. In the middle of the darkness they howl in chorus riotously.

Soon the darkness partially recedes.

Every week, more generators of varying power are delivered to Ukraine. During this outage, the electricity produced by the Docker Pub’s generator is enough for the stage, but not for the audience.

However, the call can continue confirmed, and the sense of community is at its peak.

Is this the people Putin’s power machine is trying to discourage?

It won’t work.

Front-row audience at Docker Pub in Kyiv.

Valerija Gayova, Jevgenia Poplinskaja and Katarina Barinova arriving to enjoy the concert. Photo: Juha Salminen / HS

Hour after, the band takes a short break. Now it’s good to ask about the meaning of the poet-rock star to the people of Kyiv.

“He is now the voice of Ukraine. He tells us how we need to stay strong and help our neighbors,” says the 33-year-old data analyst Valerija Gayova.

“Her message is actually the same as the text of the Ukrainian flag in the background of the stage,” adds Gayova’s friend Yevgenia Poplinskaya.

The message tells in obscene terms where a Russian warship can sink.

Opposite a 24-year-old project manager sits at the table Yevgeni Fishben and his spouse Marina Prilous.

“For a random reason, I stopped listening to Russian music and found this band. Žadan has a fascinating intellectual aggressiveness. He is direct and honest”, Fišben assesses.

The General Manager of the State Railways of Ukraine, who can be found in the audience, also has time to comment Oleksandr Kamyshin.

“What does a person need? Food, medicine and culture! WKC (World Central Kitchen) helps us with food, MSF (Doctors Without Borders) with medicine and Serhi Žadan with culture!”

The concert the second hour is a bit calmer, as the rabid rallies are also accompanied by a couple of ballads.

The star is clearly getting tired, but of course manages to roar in the end Black Maija – song (Avtostak), which honors the Belarusian protesters.

“Tell the minister / we have a use for the canister,” he rhymes.

You can hear from the following video Avtostak-with subtitles in its entirety.

Now it’s time for Žadan’s HS interview, or is it?

The interview has been moved from the original afternoon to after the gig. The star’s “bad temper” is mentioned as the reason.

After the gig, however, there will be plenty of pats on the back and toasts.

So it seems like it’s a good time to recap his steps for a moment.

Žadan (b. 1974) is one of Ukraine’s most internationally known poets, prose writers and rock stars.

More than ten poetry collections have already been published, and a little less novels. He is also a translator who has published in Ukrainian, for example Celania and Bukowski.

As a musician, he became a star at the latest when he joined forces with the band Sobaky v Kosmosi in 2007. Since then, the name became established as Žadan i Sobaky, or Žadan and Dogs.

Politically, he became an important factor in the 2004 Orange Revolution. At that time, he arranged tent accommodation for the protesters in Kharkiv for a couple of months.

He had long been fascinated by peaceful anarchism. At the latest in 2014, a change took place, when pro-Russian demonstrators also beat him up in Kharkiv.

And when Russia finally invaded Ukraine in full force on February 24th from the north, east and south, the peaceful anarchist became a staunch supporter of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Therefore, the proceeds from the recent German tour were also used to buy drones for the defense forces.

It further increased Žadan’s international reputation. He is now a hot name in intellectual circles and mainstream media From Time magazine to the New Yorker and to the New York Review of Books, which published by recent correspondence on gun culture By Reginald Dwayne Betts and between Žadan.

There are already translations of some poems in Finland as well available. In addition, his texts have been performed, for example, at the National Theatre.

HS publishes in this story package Avtostak– in addition to the video translation, excerpts with the permission of the author Under the Kharkiv sky from the work.

It is a war diary that was kept in the middle of the bombing in Kharkiv.

“Our flags are flying over the city,” he writes in the captions, which he also shares on social media.

Diary entries often end on a hopeful note.

“Tomorrow we wake up one day closer to our victory.”

Serhi Žadan (in the middle) in friend photos backstage after the gig.

Eventually the interview moment behind the stage unfolds.

First you have to ask about the separate Liniya Mannerheyma project. Why is his second lineup called the Mannerheim line?

“As we know, Mannerheim spent time in Ukraine at a very young age. He completed his education in the village of Chuhujiv near Kharkiv”, Žadan reminds.

Later, Mannerheim was, of course, the Commander-in-Chief of the Finnish Army in the Winter and Continuation War and later the President of Finland.

“Finland resisted the monster and preserved its independence. It is an inspiration for us. We understand that we can do it too.”

In the war, Ukraine is helped by the country’s large surface area and population, as well as the support of the West, which has been much more extensive than in Finland’s winter war.

According to Žadan, it has already been shown with these fins that Putin’s Russia is not the superpower it thinks it is.

“When the world now sees the level of resistance and people’s sense of self-worth, the attackers cannot win.”

This is exactly what his also says his song, which deals with the Mannerheim line: Many are silent in the face of injustice. The moment you take action is your own Mannerheim line.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko has claimed the west to reject Russian culture Pyotr Tchaikovsky until the last time a week ago.

The boycott concerns wartime and the minister cites the fact that Russia openly uses its culture as a propaganda weapon.

“We shouldn’t reject Russian culture, because no culture should be rejected,” Žadan says.

“At the same time, I agree exactly that Russian culture is used in a reprehensible way in Russian propaganda”

He takes, for example, the theater in Mariupol, which was bombed by Russia, causing the death of dozens of women and children.

“And now Russia is building a wall around the theater and decorating it Alexander Pushkin and with pictures of other Russian cultural figures!”

Let’s get back To Kharkiv and music. What happened to those Kharkiv pro-Russians who beat up Žadan and other patriotic protesters in 2014?

“At that time, many pro-Russian people from other places had come to Kharkiv”, he recalls.

“Among the people of Kharkiv themselves, there have never been any problems between Russian and Ukrainian speakers.”

Interesting statement!

“I have been speaking about Ukraine in Kharkiv for 30 years. This is not about language. We also have thousands of Russian-speaking soldiers defending Ukraine.”

It becomes easy to understand when you remember that Russia bombed specifically Russian-speaking Ukrainian cities without sparing civilian targets. It made many Russian-speaking Ukrainians more clearly committed to Ukraine.

How about the power of music? Did the Great Attack just reinforce that?

“Of course, there have always been people supporting Ukraine at our concerts. At the same time, everything has changed”, Žadan reflects.

“Today, the electricity went out twice during the concert. Both times we had to wait for the generator to start and the help brought by the partial back-up power.”

Singing together in the dark during power outages was a great communal experience.

“It is true that people are even more sensitive and energetic in such a situation.”

How grand invasion ends? According to Žadani, the goal is clear.

“Russia’s current power apparatus must be destroyed and the education of the entire country must be thoroughly reformed,” he estimated.

“Otherwise, after Putin there will always be another Putin.”