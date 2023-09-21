The new episode of “News from Ukraine”, the Adnkronos podcast dedicated to the conflict, is online. The bomb with a total weight of one and a half tons is called Fab-1500 M54 which the Russians, after months of experimentation, have begun to use in Ukraine. Launched from a Sukoi-34, the ‘monster bomb’ can dig a crater 15 meters in diameter upon impact. (Listen).

