War Russia Ukraine, chemical and nuclear threats? EU operations for the storage of protective devices and medicines

L’European Union will initiate storage operations of protective equipment and medicines to strengthen its defenses against chemical accidents, nuclear And biological. Supplies arriving in the context of the war in Ukrainewill also include decontamination equipment, gloves, masks and other materials for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, two sources familiar with the subject revealed to the British agency. The storage should last weeks, perhaps even a few months, and would serve to expand the reserves available to EU countries, but also to include partner countries, starting with Ukraine.

War Russia Ukraine, twenty EU member states have stocks of iodine pills

The beginning of the storage operations to improve preparation EU in the’chemical threat area, biological, radiological and nuclear had been anticipated by a spokesman for the European Commission on 21 March in a press briefing. “The preparatory work predates the war that broke out in Ukraine,” the spokesman assured. However, according to Reuters, to have pushed the European Commission to intervene on the reserves of medical devices and drugs it would have been, at least in part, the concern that nuclear or other accidents might occur serious events in Ukraine. A fear that also emerges from the minutes, made public this week, of two meetings of EU health experts that were held in March. Precisely during one of these meetings, Reuters stated, the Commission he said that about twenty EU member states have stocks of iodine pillsuseful in the event of a radiation leak.

