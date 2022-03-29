War Russia Ukraine, the markets believe in the pacifist turn

THE interviews held by Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul they were constructive. This was stated by the head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky at the end of the round of talks. “THE interviews with the Ukrainian side they have just finished. The talks were constructive“, he said Medinsky to journalists as reported by the Interfax agency.

For his part, the Ukrainian chief negotiator, David Arakhamiaexplained that the Kie governmentv calls for an “international agreement” to ensure its security. “We insist that this is an international agreement that will be signed by all security guarantors,” said Arakhamia – We want an international mechanism of security guarantees in which the guaranteeing countries act in a similar way to Chapter 5 of the Born and even more firmly “.

The first steps forward thus galvanize the European price lists who show they believe in the turning point in the negotiations to reach a ceasefire, while the hypothesis of a face to face between Putin and Zelenskiy: the Ftse Eb ended the day up 2.4%, after gaining over 3% like many other European indices.

At the top of the Milanese list they tear UniCredit (+ 7.5%), DiaSorin (+ 6.7%), Stellantis (+ 6.6%) e Understanding St. Paul (+ 5.7%). In conclusion Leonardo (-2.4%), Cnh (-3.7%) and various petroleum products including Tenaris (-2.7%). Realize on General (-2%) after the recent race while the battle for the renewal of the summit is ignited. On the foreign exchange market, the euro strengthened to $ 1,110 (from $ 1,097 at closing yesterday) and yen 136.29 (135.38), with the greenback slowing to yen 122.78 (124.129).

With the Petroleum in free fall, and the WTI dropped at times below one hundred dollars a barrel, investors immediately came to terms with the new geopolitical scenario, which led to rapid gains on the main European defense stocks, concentrating purchases on credit institutions and big car, one of the sectors most penalized so far due to their exposure to Russia (where the stock exchange closed with the Moex, the index in rubles, down 0.9% and the Rts list in dollars jumped to + 7.1%).

Meanwhile, the ruble continued to catch up to 87.75 to one dollar (from 91.5 at the start), with natural gas rising to 109 euros per megawatt hour (+ 6.3%) and Russia insisting on payment for raw materials in rubles (but the opposition of the G7 remains). Finally, downhill the crude oil price: the May WTI is worth 102.6 dollars a barrel (-3.3%) and the Brent 108.9 dollars (-3.1 percent).

But not only oil, the glimmers of peace are holding back speculation on prices of wheat and corn which reverse the trend and drop sharply to minimum values ​​of the war month. This is what emerges from Coldiretti’s analysis of trends at the Chicago Board of Trade, a world reference for agricultural raw materials during the negotiations in Turkey.

A trend driven by expectations on the achievement of an agreement between Russia and Ukraine and the overcoming of the difficulties in sowing and in the international trade of cereals with export and transport blocks which also involved the availability of fertilizers necessary for cultivation, pushing up the prices.

The most active futures contract on the grain – Coldiretti notes – it fell to 9.76 dollars per bushel (27.2 kilos) after having exceeded 13.6 dollars per bushel in a month of war while the corn it was quoted at $ 7.17 after reaching $ 7.8 per bushel at its top in 10 years. A clear reversal of the trend compared to previous levels recorded only in the years of the dramatic bread riots that involved many countries starting from the north Africa such as Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt which is the world’s largest importer of grain and it mostly depends on Russia and Ukraine.

A situation determined by the fact that – continues Coldiretti – the two countries at war together control about 28% of the world sales of soft wheat for bread making, 16% of the corn intended for animal feed on farms and about 65% of the sunflower oil used for the production of dolci, preserves, sauces, mayonnaise, spreadable dressings by the food industry, as well as for frying, according to the Divulga study center.

