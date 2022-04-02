EU-China Summit: Brussels calls for Beijing’s commitment to stop the war in Ukraine

The European Union expects “an active commitment” from China to end the war in Ukraine because now “equidistance is not enough”. The words of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at the end of the 23rd EU-China summit, raise the bar of Brussels’ ambition towards its Asian trading partner, which has so far called itself out of the war intervention in Moscow without, however, distancing or condemning the actions of the Russian allies. The videoconference talks on Friday began in the meeting with the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, and then continued in the afternoon with the exchange with President Xi Jinping. Representing the EU, together with von der Leyen, were the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the EU High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell.

EU: “Equidistance on war is not enough”. China: “European policy independent of the US, no more cold war”

The entire summit lasted about three hours and the conflict in Eastern Europe was the red thread that united the conversations between leaders on economic issues, international security and cooperation between the EU and China. “We will remain vigilant about any attempt to help Russia financially or militarily”, was the warning of Michel in the final press conference of the two European presidents. “Any attempt to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war”, added Michel who then reiterated the call to Beijing to “help end the war in Ukraine”. Xi Jinping, during the meeting, instead expressed the hope that the European Union will develop “an independent policy” towards China and collaborate with Beijing for the development of long-term relations.

EU-China, Xi does not want to compromise 472 billion euros in exports

“China opposes a cold or hot war, division into blocs and partisan choices in the war in Ukraine”, was the message of the Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, in his speech addressed to his European counterparts. During the summit, EU sources reported, the Chinese would however have guaranteed that “they will play their role” towards Russia in the complicated Ukrainian scenario. In particular, the representatives of the Beijing government would have shown themselves to be very sensitive to the issue of economic relations with the EU, a ‘treasure’ which for China is worth 472 billion euros in exports of goods, while for the EU ‘only’ 223 billion, according to trade data for 2021. A total exchange of almost 2 billion euros a day that neither of the two big names in world trade wants to compromise, but that the EU has used as an instrument of pressure on the Chinese government in the hope of convincing Beijing not only to stay out of the conflict, but also to work to resolve it.

Ukrainian war, China is not enough for Russia to export gas

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin is also doing the math. Nobody can do without all the Russian gas. But as Il Messaggero explains, “the opposite is also true. The second largest gas producer in the world allocates about 70% of its methane exports to the Old Continent. An industrial quantity, 155 billion cubic meters, which is worth about one billion euros. of fresh resources for Moscow’s coffers. And, to date, there is hardly a tap of equal capacity that Putin can easily open if he decides to close those to Europe. It does not even exist to the populous and promising China, certainly a long-term diversification goal for Putin. “

Il Messaggero continues: “It would take decades to create the necessary infrastructures. This is why it does not hold up much neither the blackmail on payments in rubles to the EU, nor the arguments of those who fear that imposing a European ceiling on importers, including Gazprom, prices, it can divert gas elsewhere. So there is no doubt that stopping the flow of gas to Europe today would have a boomerang effect for Moscow “. Il Messaggero concludes: “Even taking into account an expansion of the Power of Siberia and a new connection in the Altai through the Xinjiang region – all projects on paper – at best we can reach an overall increase in imports of 100 billion. of cubic meters per year. We are still far from the 155 offered today by Putin to Europe. It is also useless to think of imaginative intertwining: supplies to the EU and those to China come from different fields, far from each other and not connected. Massive supplies would be needed. investments to connect them. An effort that Moscow cannot afford. China can do it. But it takes time. Decades “.

Read also:

“Perrino at 14:00:” Dean-student relationship? It’s just an ethical problem “

Ukraine, increasingly empty shelves in supermarkets in Italy: what is missing

Ukraine decree, Dessì: “There will be an increase in military spending, M5S accomplice”

The “televirologists” in politics: in Padua a challenge between Viola, Crisanti Jr and Palù

Ukrainian war, Abramovich after Putin? The secret role of the Chelsea patron

Zarra, ambassador profession: “Betting on women is a duty”

Ukraine, Zelensky: “From negotiations only words, we do not trust”. And in the Donbass .. VIDEO

Digital Platforms: technologies and cybersecurity to support society

Banca Ifis: sport in Italy is worth 96 billion euros. 3.6% of GDP

Banca Ifis, the Italian Sport System Observatory opens