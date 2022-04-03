The President of the Council of the European Union, Charles Michel, anticipates the arrival of other sanctions against Russia and aid for Ukraine and announced that the European Union will assist Ukraine and non-governmental organizations in gathering the necessary evidence to open proceedings in international courts. Michel says he is shocked by the disturbing images of the atrocities committed by Russian forces in the liberated regions around Kiev, such as Bucha.

“Shocked by the haunting images of the atrocities committed by the Russian army in the liberated region of Kiev,” Michel tweeted with the hashtag #BuchaMassacre. “The EU is helping Ukraine and NGOs to gather the necessary evidence for proceedings before international courts”.