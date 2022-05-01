Ukrainian war passes the embargo on Russian oil. But take it easy …

The European Union is about to give the green light to the Russian oil embargo. Corriere della Sera and Repubblica say this on newsstands today. “An embargo on Russian oil imports by 31 December but gradual. It is the meeting ground that would allow to give the green light to the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, for the invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to be formally presented to the ambassadors to the EU next Wednesday “writes the Corriere.

“The line suggested by Germany is passing, supported by Romania, Hungary and Slovakia: it takes time to replace supplies from Moscow”, underlines Repubblica. In fact, the embargo would only start from 2023. Repubblica explains: “In fact, in particular on the timing of implementation of the” block “, the harmony was not full. The so-called “phasing out”, the transition phase before the total stop, is quite long: 7 months. The full embargo will take effect from next January 1st, as indicated by Berlin. And even in the last few hours, the German representative has made no secret of his country’s difficulties in eliminating Russian oil in a shorter time. His position was supported above all by states that depend 100 percent or almost on Putin’s “gasoline”: Hungary, Slovakia and Romania need time to identify alternatives “.

Such a long buffer period was justified “by the need for many of the members of the Union to study the ways of diversification. Keep in mind that the Old Continent buys over 25 percent of all crude oil from Russia. 261 million euros are poured into the Kremlin’s coffers every day. Specifically, Germany pays 23 billion a year and Italy 4 “.

Ukrainian war, Draghi signed 6 gas agreements. But that’s still not enough

About Italy. Corriere della Sera reminds us that “the government has already made agreements with several countries such as Qatar, Azerbaijan, Congo, Angola, Algeria, Egypt to eliminate dependence on Mosca “. As CorSera points out,” at the moment the agreements signed by the government allow a partial replacement “of Russian gas. And in fact” the government wants to reduce the demand for gas by 7 billion cubic meters by cutting the consumption of public offices, houses and factories without compromising the system, by increasing the electricity generation capacity of the 4 coal-fired power plants which, however, will produce more emissions “.

