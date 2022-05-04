Falck Renewables: “The solution to the crisis is in renewables: 60 GW waiting for the green light would save 20% of imported gas”

War in Ukraine on the one hand and energy crisis on the other: lprice trend is up 320% compared to the first quarter of 2021, in line with the strong growth trend already experienced in the last phase of 2021 when the average price of energy reached a monthly average in December of 281.24 € / MWh, recording a growth of 420% compared to December 2020.

This is the photograph taken from the latest report by Falck Renewables Next Solutions which highlights how the data relating to the first quarter of 2022 show the same upward trend: “the PUN in the three months analyzed is recorded respectively at 224.5 € / MWh, 211.7 € / MWh and 308.2 € / MWh, presenting values absolutely out of scale when compared to the same period of 2021, but in line with the last quarter, a sign that the war in Ukraine has further aggravated the gas crisis that began last year, helping to strengthen the unprecedented scenario that sees the energy sector characterized from prices that even reached a peak of 587.67 € / MWh on March 8 “.

“The situation of the energy price trend, he explains Falck Renewables, it is also influenced by climate changes: the late cold, combined with an exceptional shortage of rains have caused a 50% cut in the production of hydroelectric energy in our country “.

“This situation, the report adds, was partially offset by good wind power generation in Southern Italy favored by a very windy winter: the southern regions, in fact, benefited most of all from the high wind, reporting in March discounts on the daily price of energy of up to 180 € / MWh and 140 € / MWh due to the greater injection of renewable energy into the grid ” .

“The sector of renewable energieswhich today accuses procedures that are too complex for rapid development capable of affecting the current crisis, is awaiting the effects of the recently approved Energy Decree, which provides for simplifications for the authorization procedures necessary for the installation of new systems and for the release of over 60 GW awaiting authorization “, underlines the report. And it is this” new power “that could lead Italy out of the crisis.” Green energy could save Italy 15 billion m3 of gas every year, that is 20% of the imported gas, thus giving a change to the costs in the bill “, the report points out.

“Data is fundamental for analyzing and planning the future of our sector, and it is even more so in situations like the present one,” he says. Luca Prosdocimi, Head of Trading of Falck Renewables Next Solutions. “This is why our division has been providing customers and operators with an overview of the electricity market for over two years. This latest report significantly highlights the escalation to which prices are subject, with a vision that in the current scenario, unfortunately, will not tend to improve “.

“The report released undoubtedly confirms that in order to free ourselves from the strategic and economic dependence on gas we must increasingly focus on renewables. It is therefore clear that the sector is strategic for the country’s energy development and, consequently, we need the institutions to support its growth “, concludes Francesco WelcomeHead of Energy Management of Falck Renewables Next Solutions.