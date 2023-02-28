Ukrainian war, airspace closed and then reopened in St. Petersburg

This morning (February 28) theairport Pulkovo in St. Petersburg has suspended all the you fly arriving and departing from the airport, without giving a reason. According to Russian news channels, the reason would be the sighting of a “unidentified aircraft“, probably a drone. The city administration reports it on Telegram. After about an hour, again from what we learn from the Telegram channel, the space was reopened.

Ukraine, Kiev repulsed 60 Russian attacks in 24 hours

In the last 24 hours theUkrainian army has repulsed 60 Russian attacks in five areas in the northeast and east of the country. It was he who gave the news General Staff of the Armed Forces of Kiev in its update daily of the situation on the battlefield. The brings it back Kyiv Independent. Attacks were repulsed near Kupiansk in Kharkiv region and near Lyman, Bakhmut, Adviika and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk.

Also, in the last 24 hours the Russian troops carried out eight rocket attacks, 32 air raids and launched over 85 attacks with multiple launch missile systems. Russian forces also shelled the settlements of Tymonovychi and Berylivka in the Chernihiv region; Starykove, Brusky, Buvalyne, Kruzhok, Manukhivka, Atynske, Porozok in the Sumy region; and Chervona Zoria, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Hatysche, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region. For its part, theair force Ukraine has shot down 11 Iranian-made Shaded drones it’s a Zala drone of manufacturing Russian.

