Draghi’s NATO secretary-in-pectore agenda between the beautiful Sanna Marin and the leaders of Macedonia and Georgia

The war in Ukraine is changing the geography of the EU, NATO and energy supplies. The thrusts see Sweden and Finland concretely knocking on the doors of NATO; Kiev, Georgia and the Balkan countries would like to get closer to the EU; Italy and Europe more generally would like to reduce their dependence on Russian gas. The international agenda of the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, moves along these three lines: Wednesday 18 at Palazzo Chigi there will be a meeting with the young Finnish socialist premier, Sanna Marin.

The NATO summit will be in Madrid on 29 and 30 June. The European Union perspective may be the key to interpreting the meetings that Draghi will have on May 23 in Rome with the Bulgarian Prime Minister Petkov, on May 24, also in Rome, with the Prime Minister of North Macedonia Kovachevski, the President of the Georgia Zourabichvili (relations between NATO and Georgia are also clearly improving).

Particular attention is drawn to the reception of the attractive Sanna Marin. As the sheet writes, it is also about “a message that Italy will send to Russia. Imagine the photo of the two together as soon as – that is, immediately – they see them in Moscow. A Finnish in Rome. With a head of government who keeps the bar straight on NATO, fresh from a visit to the White House and with an international agenda that is returning to thicken “.

A very strong direct message that is also added to the meeting with the representatives of Skopje and Tbilisi, in which Draghi, becoming Joe Biden’s standard bearer, will speak of a further enlargement of NATO. More than the agenda of a prime minister, it seems the agenda of the next NATO secretary general in pectore. It is foreseeable that in Russia they are not particularly happy with Italy’s moves.

Read also:

Conte threatens the government crisis: “They treat us as molesters”

Governors Poll: Musumeci disappoints, the top 20. Ranking

Putin at risk of a coup: because the strong men of Moscow want to kill him

Confindustria, the crisis freezes production: gas up by 698% compared to pre Covid

The business surveys on the Regions cause discussion, even Maurizio Crozza

Top Communicator of the Year: the director of Business, Angelo Perrino, awarded

Sale Milan / Eliott prefers Red Bird: interview with Scotti di Affari.VIDEO

BPER Banca, the first exhibition on the Group’s Historical Archives is underway

Utilities, the workshop on the twenty-second edition of the Agici-Acc