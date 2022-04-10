Russia-Ukraine war, Draghi in Algeria to make gas agreements with Eni

Mario Draghi flies to Algiers with the aim of strengthening agreements with the North African country, increasing the supply of gas to at least partially replace that of Russian origin and thus avoiding “financing Putin’s war”. Alternatives to Russian gas must be sought to reduce Italy’s energy dependence on Moscow “as soon as possible”.

A strategy that will continue in the coming months and which, according to what has been learned, will soon lead the Prime Minister to visit Angola and Congo already by the second half of April. Draghi’s program includes a series of meetings with the Italian business community in Algeria, various bilateral and multilateral institutional meetings, but above all a face-to-face meeting with the President of the Algerian Republic, Abdelmajid Tebboune with which the premier should sign a series of agreements of a political nature with the aim of increasing energy cooperation between the two countries and investments in renewable energy.

The two presidents, it is learned, will attend the signing of a series of agreements between Eni and Sonatrach to allow a greater inflow of Algerian gas to Italy through the TransMed gas pipeline which, via Tunisia, brings methane to Mazara del Vallo, in Sicily. Draghi’s Attempt persuade European partners to set a ceiling on the price of Russian gas to oppose a unitary position of Europe to the war policies of the Kremlin remains on the table, but there is resistance and the distances between the 27 on the EU response to Putin on the energy front remain.

The search for a European common position it will continue, said Draghi himself, but Italy is ready to move forward independently and “is working to rapidly reduce dependence on Russian gas”. In recent weeks, Draghi had also heard from the Emir of Qatar Al Thani, always with a view to strengthening the supply of gas for Italy as an alternative to that of Moscow.

The premier’s mission comes about a month after that of the foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio and Eni’s number one, Claudio De Scalzi who had been in Algiers within hours of the Russian attack on Ukraine. “We will have a stronger energy partnership” with Algeria “that will allow us to offset the effects of the war. There is a great willingness on the part of Algeria to support us in both the short and medium and long term,” he said. Di Maio himself. Even the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellahad visited Algeria in November of last year, the first visit by an Italian head of state in 18 years (the last president to go to Algiers was Carlo Azeglio Ciampi) and an intergovernmental summit is planned for Italy in the coming months -Algeria.

Italy imports about 29 billion cubic meters a year of gas from Moscow, approximately 40% of the 75 billion that our country consumes every year. While diversifying sources and accelerating renewables, the path to real energy autonomy from Moscow is very long and will probably take years. But that is the goal, repeats Draghi. And the visit to Algeria is one of the key steps in the Italian strategy.

