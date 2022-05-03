“The war in Ukraine places the European Union in front of one of the most serious crises in its history. A crisis which is both humanitarian, security, energy and economic. And which takes place while our countries are still grappling with the consequences of the greatest health emergency of the last hundred years “. Thus Prime Minister Mario Draghi speaking to the European Parliament.

“The aggression of Ukraine by Russia has called into question the greatest achievement of the European Union: peace on our continent”, also based “on respect for human rights, outraged in Mariupol, Bucha, and in all the places where the violence of the Russian army against unarmed civilians was unleashed “. “We must support Ukraine, its government and its people, as President Zelensky has asked and continues to ask to do. In a war of aggression, there can be no equivalence between those who invade and those who resist”.

“We want Ukraine – he added – to remain a free, democratic, sovereign country. Protecting Ukraine means protecting ourselves and the project of security and democracy that we have built together in the last seventy years”. “We want Ukraine in the European Union”, she then reiterated.

“Helping Ukraine means above all working for peace – said Draghi – Our priority is to reach a ceasefire as soon as possible, to save lives and allow those humanitarian interventions in favor of civilians that are very difficult today. A truce it would also give new impetus to the negotiations, which so far have not achieved the desired results. Europe can and must play a central role in fostering dialogue “.

“We must do it – added the premier – because of our geography, which places us next to this war, and therefore at the forefront in addressing all its possible consequences. We must do it because of our history, which has shown us capable to build a stable and lasting peace, even after bloody conflicts Italy, as a founding country of the European Union, as a country that deeply believes in peace, is ready to commit itself on the front line to reach a diplomatic solution.

“We need a pragmatic federalism, which embraces all areas affected by the transformations underway – from the economy, to energy, to security. If this requires the beginning of a path that will lead to the revision of the Treaties, it should be embraced with courage and with confidence “, said Draghi to the EU Parliament.

“Since the start of the conflict, some 5.3 million people have fled Ukraine to the European Union – mainly women and children. This is more than double the number of refugees in the Union at the end of 2020 – around 2, 5 million. Italy believes in the European values ​​of hospitality and solidarity. We have welcomed over 105,000 Ukrainian refugees, thanks to the generosity of families, volunteers, non-governmental organizations – to which my deepest thanks go. Other Countries – including Poland, Romania, Germany, Slovakia – have made even greater efforts. Many refugees want to return home soon and some have already started to do so. However, we do not know how the conflict will evolve, or how long it will last. We must be ready to do so. to give continuity to our initial momentum of reception so that Ukrainian refugees are better integrated into our societies “, said Draghi.