Endless horror in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Eleven bodies were found in a garage in Gostomel, a town on the outskirts of Kiev. This was reported by UKrayinska Pravda, citing the former Minister of the Interior, Arsen Avakov, according to whom the victims are civilians killed by Russian soldiers. A one-week curfew went into effect this morning in the small town on the outskirts of Kiev. The measure, which will end at six on April 14, is a “necessary” measure to mine Gostomel and allow civilians to return to safety.

Gostomel, north-west of the Ukrainian capital and with an airport nearby, had been the scene of fierce fighting especially at the beginning of the war. Most of its 16,000 inhabitants fled. A few days ago, Ukrainian troops regained control of it as well as of the nearby towns of Bucha and Irpin.

Yesterday the head of the local military administration said that about 400 people from Gostomel are missing. A one-week curfew is in effect in the town as of today.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of civilians from Ukrainian cities continues. There are 10 humanitarian corridors established in the country today. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, quoted by Sky News, stressed that people who want to leave the besieged city of Mariupol will have to do so on their own means.

The fighting does not stop. In the Luhansk region “the occupants fired at a hospital in Severodonetsk“.” The number of damaged skyscrapers in Severodonetsk is still being determined. We are investigating the damage in those neighborhoods where there were no fires but which were hit by Russian bullets. There are destroyed houses in Lysychansk, as well as agricultural buildings in Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Novodruzhesk and Toshkivka. Last night, firefighters intervened after the roof of a hospital in Severodonetsk caught fire, “said the head of the regional military administration Sergey Gaida.” A total of nine enemy attacks – he added – were pushed back on the front line: six tanks, five armored units and six vehicles and four artillery systems were destroyed. The air defense units shot down two planes, a cruise missile and an unmanned aerial vehicle, but the Russians continue the artillery bombardment of Popasna “.

According to the Ukrainian armed forces, Russian troops “are reorganizing and conducting reconnaissance” in view of launching an offensive in the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. The Kiev General Staff reports that the main objective of the Russian troops is to “break the defenses” of the Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region. Furthermore, Russia is trying to take total control of Mariupol and continues to bomb Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine.

167 children have been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war with Russia, while the number of wounded has risen to over 297, according to the Ukrainian Attorney General’s Office, which states that “these figures are not definitive”. “According to the data received – reads a statement – the highest number of children affected is in the Kiev region and Donetsk. To date, 928 educational institutions in Ukraine have been damaged by bombing, 84 of which have been completely destroyed” .